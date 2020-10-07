Stressing Simplicity, ZeeVee Debuts Wireless Video Presentation System for Meeting Rooms

Available with either an HDMI Type A or USB-C input, ZVconnect transmitters auto-connect with receivers as far as 40-feet away (12.2 meters). It provides for a foolproof, reliable and robust connection carrying HD video and two-channel audio with H.265 compression. The transmitter supports video display resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz while the receiver will scale for displays up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz.

"This is a solution every user, and every AV and IT pro, can love," said Art Weeks, director of product management, ZeeVee. "It checks all the boxes – quick, easy and reliable to use. The system provides quality AV transmission and display and no concern for WiFi or network connectivity or IT security since there's no connection with in-house networks and no software to load. It's also affordable technology with a long lifecycle."

As many as 254 ZVconnect transmitters can be synced to one receiver. Receivers support side-by-side simultaneous display from two transmitters. Video transmission and display is initiated by pushing the single large button on the transmitter, with display priority to the most recently selected source(s). Other than a power switch, no other controls are needed. The receiver is compatible with a wide range of video sources and displays including BenQ, Dell, Haier, Hannspree, Insignia, LG, Monoprice, Optoma, Phillips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, ViewSonic and Vizio.

The ZVconnect transmitter runs on a battery for up to six hours on a single charge and operates continuously when connected with the included USB power block. The receiver operates with an included DC adapter. An optional charging cradle, capable of charging four transmitters at once, is also available.

ZVconnect is available for immediate shipment and is available through select distributors worldwide including DataVisual Marketing, in Ottawa, which holds the exclusive for Canada. The price of the ZVconnect ZVCTXHDMI transmitter (with HDMI Type A input) is $483; ZVconnect ZVCTXUSB transmitter (with USB-C input) is $483; ZVCRXHDMI receiver (with HDMI Type A output) is $420; and ZVCCHARGE Charging Cradle (for 4 transmitters) is $473). A starter kit, consisting of two transmitters, a receiver and all required cables, is $1,365.

For more information on ZVconnect, or information on applying to be a distributor, write to [email protected] or visit https://www.zeevee.com/products/zvconnect/.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVee's technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport HD/UHD content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

