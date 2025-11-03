Stressless® introduces Adam recliner -- leaning into need for personal comfort zone

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/stressless/9352751-en-stressless-launches-adam-recliner-in-time-for-national-stress-awareness-day

"It's no secret that Americans are experiencing a stress epidemic, faced with anxiety in just about every aspect of their lives," said Beverly Kastel, Stressless marketing director for North America. "It's refreshing to see that something as simple as a favorite chair, like our new Adam recliner, can help relieve this stress."

The Stressless Adam recliner marks the company's first foray into zero-gravity seating. The concept is based on NASA's findings that in a weightless environment, the body naturally floats in a relaxed, neutral position with minimal stress on muscles and joints. The motorized reclining mechanism allows the seat to go back farther than any other Stressless recliner, elevating the user's legs to a horizontal position above the heart, fostering a feeling of true relaxation along with a multitude of health benefits.

According to the survey results, Americans are twice as stressed at work as they are in their homes (59% vs. 29%) and another 43% generally feel stressed outside their home even during mundane tasks such as running errands or visiting restaurants. And when plans get canceled, two-thirds (67%) feel relieved when they don't have to leave their home. This is especially true for millennials, with 74% preferring to stay home. Eighty-two percent of those polled even consider their home their "sanctuary."

"The Stressless Adam is a beautifully customizable power recliner that will set a new standard for relaxation," said Peter Bjerregaard, president of Ekornes, Inc., maker of Stressless. "With an equal distribution of weight across the body, customers can experience a reduced heart rate, improved blood circulation, and full-body pressure relief. It's the ultimate comfort zone."

Survey methodology: Stressless surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults split evenly by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 50 Gen X and 500 baby boomers); the survey was administered and conducted online by an independent research firm on behalf of Stressless between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, 2025.

About Stressless

Stressless is made by Ekornes, the largest furniture manufacturer in Norway, which also owns brand names Ekornes®, Svane® and IMG®. The company sells its products in 43 countries, operates 18 sales offices in 11 countries, runs over 4,000 sales outlets and manages 10 production units across four countries. Since the introduction of its first recliner in 1971, more than 10 million Stressless seats have been sold. The Stressless Adam recliner is the winner of the prestigious 2025 Red Dot Award for its seamless combination of contemporary aesthetics, advanced comfort technology and Norwegian craftsmanship. Each day, more than 1,300 Stressless seats are produced at the Group's factories along the west coast of Norway, with an assembly factory in Morganton, N.C. catering to the North American market with Stressless sofas, power recliners and accessories. For more information, visit stressless.com.

