Stretch Mark Removal Products Market to Reach US$ 3 Bn During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights in New Study
Sep 23, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest study reflects that the global stretch mark removal products market will be reflecting a robust CAGR of 9 % during the estimated period of 2020-2030. The stretch mark removal products are gaining traction worldwide particularly among millennials as they are becoming cautious about self-care and are keen to spend on products that help them to either reverse or reduce signs of aging.
On the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stretch mark removal products market found itself on the cusp of unprecedented upheaval. However, with ease on lockdown and shift towards eCommerce platforms is bringing sales back to the pre-crisis levels.
"To stay ahead of the market competition, market players are focusing on augmenting their online presence and product launches keeping in mind consumer's inclination towards essential oils and natural ingredients", says the FMIanalyst.
Key Takeaways
- The global stretch mark removal products market will account for US$ 3 Bn through 2030 end.
- In terms of the product type, the creams are touted to be the front runner of the market in the approaching years.
- In terms of end-user, the adults the category remains the key beneficiary of the global market.
- Growing demand for organic ingredients is projected to acquire significant traction in the segment.
- Although conventional pharmacy stores have dominated the market, however, e-commerce and other online sales channel has become key beneficiaries of the market amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stretch Mark Removal Products Market – Key Trends
- A large number of adolescent women & men and pregnant women develop a stretch market that is a prime contributor to the stretch mark removal products market revenue pool.
- In contrast to other scars treatments, the preference towards non-surgical treatments available at a lower price has opened up impressive growth prospects.
- Market players are shifting towards e-commerce platforms to offer an extensive range of products is underpinning the market growth.
- Stretch Mark Removal Products Market - Regional Analysis
- North America, preceded by the US to remain dominant in the global market due to high awareness among consumers.
- Europe will maintain a positive trend as it houses some prominent skincare & cosmetics brands. The U.K., Italy, France, Germany, and
- other nations will be the major contributor to the market growth.
- The Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region owing to increasing awareness concerning skincare and surging demand for clean beauty.
Stretch Mark Removal Products Market - Competitive Landscape
The stretch mark removal products market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large and small brands. These brands are mainly focusing on keeping in sync with altering customer's preferences. For instance, several customers have promptly shifted towards the manufacturing of organic stretch removal products to satiate to the changing customer's needs.
Clarins Group introduced 'Body Partner', it's the latest plant-based product that helps in scaling down stretch marks. The product is tested and recommended by pregnant women.
Major companies identified in the global stretch mark removal products market are Merz GmbH and Co. KGaA, Clarins Group, E.T Browne Drug Co., Basq Skincare, Union-Swiss Ltd (Bio-Oil), Weleda AG, Mama Mio US Inc., and Dermaclara Inc.
Stretch Mark Removal Products – Taxonomy
Product
- Creams
- Oils & Serums
- Lotions
- Gels
- Others
Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
End User
- Adults
- Kids
Sales Channel
- Wholesalers & Distributors
- Online Retailers
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Pharmacy Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Independent Small Stores
- Other Sales Channel
Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Middle East & Africa
- Oceania
Valuable Insights into the Stretch Mark Removal Products Market
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Stretch Mark Removal Products market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the Stretch Mark Removal Products market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.
