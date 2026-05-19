Stretch-n-Grow Celebrates 34 Years of Impact and Announces Strategic Franchise Expansion Partnership with BrandONE

Legacy youth enrichment brand positions for next phase of national growth while staying rooted in family values, community impact, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship

SEMINOLE, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch-n-Grow, the pioneering youth fitness and enrichment franchise founded in 1992, is celebrating 34 years of changing children's lives while announcing a new strategic franchise development partnership with BrandONE, the franchise growth consultancy known for helping emerging and established brands scale with clarity and purpose.

Legacy youth enrichment brand enters national growth phase, rooted in family values, community impact, and purpose. Post this Stretch-n-Grow: the trusted leader in children's fitness and the world’s largest network of certified youth fitness professionals providing fun and engaging exercise enrichment programs for kids.

Originally launched on June 6, 1992, in Galveston, Texas, Stretch-n-Grow was built on one simple but powerful idea: teach children healthy habits early enough for them to last a lifetime. What began as a local children's physical education program founded by Jill and Bob Manly has evolved into an internationally recognized franchise system serving families, schools, churches, and communities through nine movement-based enrichment programs including fitness, dance, music, soccer, and yoga.

Today, second-generation family members Amanda Cannon Hollowell, Chief Operating Officer, and Megan Bowling, Chief Development Officer, are guiding Stretch-n-Grow into its next chapter of franchise expansion while preserving the mission, values, and community impact that have defined the company for more than three decades.

Stretch-n-Grow partners with childcare centers, preschools, and churches to deliver structured, high-energy enrichment programming that helps facilities provide more value to the families they serve - without adding operational burden to their staff. Franchisees benefit from a relationship-driven business model with low overhead, recurring revenue opportunities, and no requirement for brick-and-mortar real estate.

"We're thrilled to partner with BrandONE for our franchise development and strategic growth initiatives," said Megan. "We interviewed 21 different companies in search of the right fit. From our very first conversation, we knew BrandONE aligned with our vision, core values and long-term goals. Over the past two years, we've worked to strengthen and refine our company, with BrandONE providing strategic guidance in marketing, technology, operations, and growth initiatives as we position Stretch-n-Grow for the next chapter of expansion!"

The partnership comes at a pivotal time for the early education and enrichment sector, as parents and educators continue prioritizing physical wellness, structured activity, and developmental programming for children.

According to Dave Schaefers, Partner and Chief Development Officer at BrandONE, Stretch-n-Grow stands apart because of both its market positioning and its long-standing operational foundation.

"Stretch-n-Grow is uniquely positioned within the U.S. youth enrichment and fitness program industry, which currently stands at $21 billion," said Dave. "They provide one of the largest varieties of class offerings supported by proven core programs, allowing franchisees to focus directly on what is most relevant to their communities. This is a family brand with a huge amount of experience operating and leading the Stretch-n-Grow business system."

He also noted that heritage brands often face the challenge of evolving without losing what made them successful in the first place.

"Sometimes the biggest hurdle for seasoned family-operated franchisors is resistance to change, which is understandable when a system has worked for decades," he said. "But today's franchise environment moves fast with advancements in technology, training, and marketing. Stretch-n-Grow has done an exceptional job balancing modernization with maintaining the relationships, integrity, and core values that define the brand. They know exactly who they are and what they want to be."

Unlike many franchise opportunities requiring significant real estate investment and operational complexity, Stretch-n-Grow's mobile, partnership-based model allows franchisees to focus on community relationships and business development rather than facilities management.

"This opportunity attracts people who genuinely want to make an impact while building something meaningful for themselves and their families," Dave added. "You have to know how to grow a business, but you also have to enjoy engaging with your community and changing lives. Stretch-n-Grow has over 50,000 children benefiting from its programs every single week. The system is established, proven, and absolutely primed for expansion."

For Amanda, the partnership with BrandONE represents more than growth - it represents stewardship of a legacy.

"Stretch-n-Grow has spent 34 years proving that businesses rooted in purpose, family values, and community impact can stand the test of time," she said. "Partnering with BrandONE allows us to amplify that legacy while introducing a new generation of franchise owners to a business model that truly changes lives."

As Stretch-n-Grow enters its 35th year, the company remains focused on its core mission: building healthy habits for children, empowering families, and strengthening communities through fitness and wellness.

For more information about Stretch-n-Grow's impressive journey, you can watch the latest BrandONE-on-ONE podcast episode with Dave, Megan and Amanda: https://brandonefd.com/brandone-on-one/

About Stretch-n-Grow

Founded in 1992 in Galveston, Texas, Stretch-n-Grow is a youth enrichment franchise specializing in fitness, sports, wellness, and educational programs for children. Through partnerships with preschools, childcare centers, churches, and community organizations, Stretch-n-Grow delivers engaging, structured programs that promote healthy habits, physical activity, and child development. With a proven mobile business model, low overhead, and decades of operational experience, Stretch-n-Grow continues to expand its mission of positively impacting children and families across the United States and internationally.

For more information, visit www.stretch-n-grow.com

About BrandONE

BrandONE is a franchise development consultancy that helps high-potential brands scale with precision and purpose. The firm partners with franchisors and private equity-backed systems to drive quality growth through strategic planning, lead generation, recruitment, and operational readiness. With a track record of building standout franchise systems, BrandONE combines real-world experience with a client-first approach to deliver measurable, unit-level results. Learn more at www.brandonefd.com

SOURCE Stretch-n-Grow