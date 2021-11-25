Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market worth $18.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Polymer Film (PVC, PETG, OPS, PE), Sleeve Type (Shrink and Stretch), Ink, Printing Technology, Embellishing Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 18.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Growth in the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market can primarily be attributed to the increasing population, developing economies and GDP, increasing awareness, and increasing demand for tamper-evident labels. There is a continual demand from the food and beverage industry. These are the key factors driving the demand for stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels during the forecast period.

PVC is the largest polymer film segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market

On the basis of polymer film, the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is segmented PVC, PETG, OPS, PE, and others. The PVC polymer film segment had the largest market share. PVC polymers are the most cost-effective films, and they shrink up to 60% to 65%. PVC films have better dimensional stability, and hence it conforms easily to containers of various sizes. Additionally, PVC films require low heat for shrinking labels. PVC shrink labels are also a big concern for PET recyclers across the globe. The labels have a higher density than water and thus sink during the recycling processes with PET bottles. This contaminates the PET, reducing the per bale yield of PET recycling of bottles. Pre-wash label removers can be used to deal with this issue, but it adds an additional cost for the recyclers and hence, are not very popular.

Shrink sleeve labels is the largest sleeve type segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market

The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is segmented on the basis of sleeve type into the stretch sleeve labels and shrink sleeve labels. The shrink sleeve labels segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. The shrink sleeve labels are printed on a flexible shrink film that reduces in size through the application of heat. Once the film shrinks, it accommodates tightly to the shape of the end product. Shrink sleeves are widely used as they offer 360° printing facilities, tamper-evident features, and conform to any intricate shape of the end product. Additionally, it provides more space for information. Shrink sleeves are also used for sealing. Shrink sleeve labels are segmented into full-body, neck sleeve, and combination packaging.

Other beverages segment is the largest application segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market

The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is segmented on the basis of application into the food, wine & spirit, other beverages, beauty & personal care, healthcare, and others. The other beverages segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Stretch & shrink sleeve labels are used as a marketing tool in water bottles, soft drinks, pallets, abrasives, cast steel, empty bottle packing, and boxes with sharp corners. The other beverages application is one of the major users of stretch & shrink sleeve labels. They are used as secondary packaging for many modern-day beverage products, such as carbonated soft drinks. Stretch & shrink sleeve labels are commonly used in other beverages packaging as they easily conform to unique object shapes and provide 360° coverage for maximum branding opportunities. It is being extensively used in specialty drinks, juices & flavored drinks, dairy products, and flavored water & energy drinks.

APAC is the largest market for stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and is also expected to be the region with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like China, India and Japan contribute majorly to the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market. The usage of stretch & shrink sleeve labels in the region has increased due to cost-effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and demand for product labeling from highly populated countries such as India and China. The increasing scope of applications of stretch & shrink sleeve labels in the food & beverage, healthcare, and beauty & personal care industries in the region is expected to drive the market in the region. The growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and food & beverages. Industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and rising consumption of packed products are expected to drive the demand for stretch & shrink sleeve labels during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in this report on the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market include Berry Global Inc. (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Klöckner Pentaplast (England), and Fuji Seal International (Japan). These are key players in stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market.

