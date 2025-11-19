Stretch U Announces November 22nd Grand Opening for New Clayton Studio

New Location Will Be the First to Offer Yoga Classes Alongside Signature Assisted Stretching

CLAYTON, Mo., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch U, a leading provider of assisted stretching and recovery services, is excited to announce the official grand opening of its newest studio on Saturday, November 22nd, blocks north of downtown Clayton, MO. The new facility, owned and operated by Harrison George, is located at 7396 Pershing Ave and marks the company's 10th location nationwide. It will proudly serve the Clayton and University City communities.

The new Stretch U studio will offer the company's signature suite of services focused on Myofascial Release and one-on-one assisted stretching, as well as compression therapy. In an exciting new addition, this will be the first Stretch U location to offer yoga classes, thoughtfully designed to complement the assisted stretching techniques and help clients enhance their mobility and wellness.

Sessions are conducted on specialized stretching tables by trained "Stretch Techs" who work to relieve muscle tension, improve flexibility, and enhance overall well-being. The studio will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Studio owner Harrison George has been working in the St. Louis wellness and fitness community since 2012. "We are incredibly excited to bring the Stretch U experience to the Clayton and University City community," said George. "Our goal is to provide a friendly, accessible space where people can prioritize their physical well-being. Whether you're an athlete, a busy professional, or simply looking to feel better, our team is here to help you feel and move better."

The studio's membership model is designed for flexibility, with no long-term contracts. Memberships include options for every schedule and budget. Credits do not expire, are shareable with friends and family, and can be used at any Stretch U location, making the services convenient and versatile. Stretch U accepts One Pass, Class Pass, HSA, and FSA for payments.

About Stretch U: Stretch U is a growing wellness company specializing in assisted stretching therapy. Founded on the principle that mobility and flexibility are fundamental to overall health, Stretch U provides personalized sessions with trained professionals. The company's mission is to make advanced recovery and wellness techniques accessible to a broad audience through a flexible, non-contractual membership model. With studios across the country, Stretch U is dedicated to helping individuals improve their physical well-being and enhance their daily lives.

Contact Information

Name: Harrison George

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (314) 627 - 2600

