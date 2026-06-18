STRETCH ZONE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN LIVINGSTON, NJ

Premier Practitioner-Assisted Stretching Brand Continues Expansion Across North Jersey

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading practitioner-assisted stretching brand, is excited to announce the opening of its newest studio in Livingston, NJ. The location is owned and operated by Jason and Matt Abrams alongside business partner Mark Auerbach, marking their 15th Stretch Zone studio as they continue expanding throughout the Northeast.

Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, Stretch Zone is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities.

Owners Jason and Mark, were initially drawn to Stretch Zone by a desire to help people move better and function more comfortably in their everyday lives. Coming from a background in commercial real estate, Jason was inspired by Stretch Zone's unique ability to make a meaningful impact through personalized practitioner-assisted stretching. Together, Jason and Mark are excited to continue expanding the brand's presence throughout New Jersey. Their goal is to bring increased flexibility, improved posture, and renewed vitality to Livingston area residents—while reinforcing Stretch Zone's trusted reputation for personalized wellness services.

While the Livingston area offers a variety of wellness and fitness concepts, Jason believes Stretch Zone delivers an experience unlike anything currently available in the market.

"Stretch Zone is an experience unlike anything else in the wellness space, even compared to other stretching concepts in Livingston," says Jason. "From the moment you walk into our studios, the experience feels different. We take great care of you and focus on whatever goals or concerns you have."

Stretch Zone stands apart as the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and evidence-based methodology. Sessions use proprietary tables and trained practitioners to re-educate muscles and improve resting muscle tone and range of motion, all in a supportive, professional environment.

Stretch Zone Livingston is located at 1120 Town Center Way, Livingston, NJ 07039. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 7am-8pm, Friday 7am-5pm, and Saturday-Sunday 7am-4pm. To celebrate the opening, new guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone:

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 425 open locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah McKenzie, Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone