STRETCH ZONE OPENS JULY 16 ON MANHATTAN'S UPPER EAST SIDE

New practitioner-assisted stretching studio expands access to personalized mobility and wellness in one of New York City's most vibrant neighborhoods

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, officially opens Stretch Zone Upper East Side today, bringing its personalized stretching experience to Manhattan's Upper East Side. The studio is owned and operated by David Ganjei and Ahmed Mohamed, marking Ganjei's third Stretch Zone location.

David's interest in Stretch Zone began with the brand's mission and the opportunity to make a measurable difference in people's lives. "Founder Jorden Gold's story and the chance to make a real impact on people's health immediately resonated with me," said Ganjei. "Stretch Zone allows us to help people move better while empowering our practitioners to make a meaningful difference every day."

Opening on the Upper East Side allows Stretch Zone to serve one of Manhattan's most active residential communities while increasing accessibility for nearby healthcare professionals, residents, and visitors traveling from Queens and the Bronx. "This location makes it easier for more people to experience practitioner-assisted stretching," Ganjei said. "We're in a convenient first-floor location, close to hospitals and major neighborhoods, making it simple for members to prioritize their mobility and overall wellness."

Stretch Zone Upper East Side offers tailored, one-on-one practitioner-assisted stretching designed to improve flexibility, increase range of motion, and reduce stiffness. Every stretch session is tailored to the individual's needs, whether they're an athlete looking to enhance performance or someone simply wanting to move more comfortably through everyday life.

"What sets Stretch Zone apart is our focus," Ganjei added. "We specialize in stretching and do it exceptionally well. Our proprietary method patented strapping system, personalized approach, and highly trained practitioners create an experience that helps members safely improve mobility without unnecessary add-on services. We meet every person where they are and help them make steady progress toward their goals."

Before becoming a Stretch Zone franchise owner, Ganjei worked in his family's Boston-based business, European Watch Company, while earning a master's degree in Finance through Harvard Extension School. Outside the studio, he enjoys studying languages and is continually learning Spanish, Persian, Hebrew, and Mandarin.

Stretch Zone Upper East Side opens today, July 16, 2026. To celebrate the opening, new guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone:

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 425 open locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

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SOURCE Stretch Zone