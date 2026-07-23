Stretch Zone Announces Grand Opening in Mount Prospect, IL

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier practitioner-assisted stretching brand, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The studio is owned and operated by local residents Richie Li and his wife, Chi Gao, who are bringing a deeply personal passion for health, wellness, and mobility to the community.

The new studio is now open offering Mount Prospect residents access to Stretch Zone's proprietary practitioner-assisted stretching method designed to improve mobility, increase range of motion, and help people move through life with greater ease.

For Li, opening a Stretch Zone is the realization of a long-held dream. Originally immigrating to the United States in 2011 to pursue higher education, he and his wife built successful corporate careers before deciding to pursue business ownership.

"My wife and I have always dreamed of owning a business that would make a meaningful impact," said Li. "We both spend long hours working at computers and have personally experienced chronic neck, shoulder, and lower back discomfort. After trying Stretch Zone ourselves, we felt an immediate difference. We knew this was a service we believed in and something our community could truly benefit from."

Li currently serves as a Senior R&D Manager at Kraft Heinz and holds a Ph.D. in Food Science and Human Nutrition. His wife works as a data scientist. Together, they have previously invested in short-term and long-term rental properties, but Stretch Zone marks their first brick-and-mortar business venture.

Located in the heart of Mount Prospect, the studio aims to serve a diverse population of active adults, working professionals, athletes, and seniors seeking a practical solution for maintaining mobility and reducing everyday physical stress.

"We're excited to introduce practitioner-assisted stretching to Mount Prospect," Li said. "This community is full of people who want to stay active, whether they're commuting to work, competing in sports, keeping up with their children, or enjoying retirement. Our goal is to help people feel better, move better, and enjoy life with fewer physical limitations."

Stretch Zone differentiates itself through its proprietary Stretch Zone Method, which focuses on neuromuscular stretching techniques designed to improve active range of motion. Sessions are completely relaxing, allowing clients to relax comfortably on specialized tables while certified practitioners perform customized stretches tailored to each individual's needs.

Unlike traditional stretching routines that require clients to do the work themselves, Stretch Zone's patented strapping system stabilizes the body and helps muscles remain relaxed throughout the session. The result is a comfortable, effective experience that many clients describe as leaving them feeling lighter, more mobile, and refreshed.

"One of the things we love most about Stretch Zone is that it's meaningful," said Li. "Helping people feel better while building a business that serves the community is incredibly rewarding. It's a rare opportunity to create something that improves people's lives while also creating a sustainable business."

"We joke that one of our goals is to stay flexible enough to keep building Legos for years to come," Li said. "But in all seriousness, we want to help our neighbors enjoy the activities they love without discomfort holding them back."

The Mount Prospect studio joins Stretch Zone's growing network of locations dedicated to helping people achieve greater mobility, improved movement, and enhanced quality of life through practitioner-assisted stretching.

For more information about Stretch Zone Mount Prospect or to schedule a complimentary first stretch, visit the studio or contact the location directly.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone revolutionized the way we approach stretching. With a focus on quality of life and long-term wellness results, the brand uses patented equipment and a scientific approach to deliver practitioner-assisted stretching that works. With more than 425 locations across 41 states, Stretch Zone continues its nationwide growth while staying true to its mission: helping people move better and live better. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. For franchise opportunities or more information, visit https://www.stretchzone.com.

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SOURCE Stretch Zone