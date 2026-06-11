STRETCH ZONE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN PERRYSBURG, OH

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Perrysburg, OH, the first stretch studio in Northwest, OH. This studio is owned and operated by Aaron Nowakowski, a first-time franchise owner.

Aaron brings a strong passion for wellness and movement to Stretch Zone. With an extensive background in Physical Therapy and more than 12 years of experience owning a Physical Therapy clinic in Toledo, Aaron knows firsthand the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching. He is excited to introduce the community to Stretch Zone's innovative wellness services as Northwest Ohio's first dedicated stretch studio. His goal is to bring increased flexibility, improved posture, and renewed vitality to area residents—while reinforcing Stretch Zone's trusted reputation for personalized wellness services.

"I have a Physical Therapy background, and I know all of the benefits of stretching, especially when performed by a certified stretch practitioner," says Aaron. "Helping people get back to the activities they love in a pain-free manner is what excites me most about opening this location."

Stretch Zone stands apart as the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and evidence-based methodology. Sessions use proprietary tables and trained practitioners to re-educate muscles and improve resting muscle tone and range of motion, all in a supportive, professional environment.

Stretch Zone Perrysburg is located at 4155 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Hours of operation are Mon-Fri 7-7 pm, Sat-Sun 8-4 pm. To celebrate the opening, new guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone revolutionized the way we approach stretching. With a focus on quality of life and long-term wellness results, the brand uses patented equipment and a scientific approach to deliver practitioner-assisted stretching that works. With more than 350 locations across 41 states, Stretch Zone continues its nationwide growth while staying true to its mission: helping people move better and live better. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. For franchise opportunities or more information, visit https://www.stretchzone.com.

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SOURCE Stretch Zone