STRETCH ZONE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN STATEN ISLAND

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

DONGAN HILLS, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Dongan Hills, NY. This studio is owned and operated by Charlotte Sciarrino and her husband, Marcello.

As someone passionate about health, wellness, and staying active, Charlotte first discovered Stretch Zone as a client herself and quickly became hooked on the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching. She experienced firsthand how it supported her recovery and enhanced her overall training and wellness.

In addition to opening Stretch Zone, Charlotte currently owns a private health coaching practice where she helps clients become the healthiest version of themselves. Before bringing Stretch Zone to the community, she often found herself unable to recommend assisted stretching services due to the lack of nearby locations. Opening this studio felt like a natural extension of her existing wellness work and a way to better serve her clients and community.

"I love to be active, and after trying Stretch Zone myself, I became hooked," says Charlotte. "It helps me so much in my recovery and allows me to take my training to the next level. I can't wait for our customers to be excited to walk through the doors every time they come in for a stretch and already look forward to their next visit."

Stretch Zone stands apart as the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and evidence-based methodology. Sessions use proprietary tables and trained practitioners to re-educate muscles and improve resting muscle tone and range of motion, all in a supportive, professional environment.

Stretch Zone Dongan Hills is located at 1572 Richmond Rd Staten Island, NY 10304. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 8-8, Friday 8-6, Sat/Sun 10-2. The first session is free for all new clients.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone revolutionized the way we approach stretching. With a focus on quality of life and long-term wellness results, the brand uses patented equipment and a scientific approach to deliver practitioner-assisted stretching that works. With more than 350 locations across 41 states, Stretch Zone continues its nationwide growth while staying true to its mission: helping people move better and live better. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. For franchise opportunities or more information, visit https://www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah McKenzie, Pitch Public Relations

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SOURCE Stretch Zone