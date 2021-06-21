Stretch Zone Expands East Coast Footprint with Debut of First New York Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the leading practitioner-assisted stretching model and the creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®, announced the unveiling of its 124th franchise location in Manhasset, New York – the first in the Empire State. In response to increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, Stretch Zone continues its aggressive expansion plan across the U.S., and is poised to hit the 200-location mark by the end of the year.

"The Manhasset community continues to prioritize physical and mental wellness as an essential part of their lives, which is why I'm overjoyed to bring them our innovative stretching concept," said Ahmed Mohamed, owner of Stretch Zone Manhasset. "And because one location isn't enough, we have already begun the process of scouting for more Stretch Zone locations across New York."

A pioneer in the health and wellness industry, Stretch Zone uses a patented, proprietary strapping system that expertly positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for truly effective stretching. Regardless of age or athletic ability, guests are provided with the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with certified practitioners to achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own. A truly unique experience, each stretch is customized to fit the specific needs and preferences of the individual.

"We are thrilled that our dream of sharing Stretch Zone's signature method with the New York area is finally coming to fruition," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "The Manhasset store opening is a testament to our loyal fan base, which is growing at an unprecedented rate, right alongside us. Ahmed's experience, leadership and passion will make a significant difference in people's lives, from increasing their range of motion to relieving stiffness, soreness and stress."

Stretch Zone Manhasset is located at 981 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone locations are following local guidelines and CDC recommendations, as well as continuing strict sanitization procedures.

For more information, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/

About Stretch Zone:

Stretch Zone provides guests with Flex-ability for Life®. Using proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system, Stretch Zone seeks to improve guest health and wellness through practitioner-guided stretching. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many individuals seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone facilities offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Stretch Zone has convenient locations throughout the United States. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Stefi Markowicz

rbb Communications

[email protected]

(954) 297-4535

SOURCE Stretch Zone

Related Links

https://www.stretchzone.com

