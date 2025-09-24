STRETCH ZONE OPENS FIRST CANADIAN LOCATION IN TORONTO

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Expands Helping Canadians Move Better and Feel Better

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the leading practitioner-assisted stretching brand is proud to announce the grand opening of its first Canadian studio in Toronto, Ontario. The Upper Avenue location, owned by Joe Korman, and his local partners represent the beginning of Stretch Zone's expansion into Canada, with plans for many more studios in short succession.

Joe was introduced to Stretch Zone through his business partner, who had been a loyal member of Stretch Zone during his winters in Florida for three years, and consistently shared how much it improved his flexibility and mobility. After visiting a studio himself, Joe immediately felt the benefits. "Practitioner-assisted stretching increased my own range of motion from the very first session," he said. "It was clear to me that this is something Canadians could truly benefit from."

For Joe, the excitement of opening the first Canadian location goes beyond business. "First, it's about helping people across Canada experience the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching," he explained. "Second, it's about creating opportunities and employment for the people who will make Stretch Zone a great place to improve your lifestyle and quality of life."

With years tenure spanning both the advertising and golf industries, Joe's experience in running coast-to-coast operations has primed Stretch Zone for success entering this new market. "My favourite part is helping people improve their lives," he added. "Stretch Zone makes it simple to take care of your health and wellness, something I know Canadians value deeply."

The team at Stretch Zone echoes the sentiment. "We've been approached numerous times over the years by different people for international expansion," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "We've been waiting for the right partner to do so. We know we have that with Joe and his team who together bring savvy business expertise coupled with deep, intimate knowledge of the local market, that I know will result in wildly successful locations as they expand our brand in Canada."

Stretch Zone offers a convenient approach to stretching that sets it apart from other wellness services. Each session lasts 30 minutes, requires no change of clothing, and is guided by certified practitioners using a patented strapping system. Members simply relax while their practitioner performs controlled stretches designed to improve flexibility, mobility, and overall range of motion.

Stretch Zone Toronto – Upper Avenue officially opens on September 24, 2025. To celebrate, the studio is offering new members a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. The studio will also be celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon cutting and open house on October 6, from 11AM – 1PM. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.ca.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach stretching and mobility. With more than 400 locations across the United States, the brand has become the leader in practitioner-assisted stretching thanks to its patented equipment, unique methodology, and certified practitioner training. Now, with its expansion into Canada, Stretch Zone is committed to helping Canadians move better, feel better, and live better. To learn more, visit www.stretchzone.com.

