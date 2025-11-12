Stretch Zone Opens Practitioner-Assisted Stretch Studio in Laguna Niguel to Support Orange County Wellness

New wellness studio helps residents improve flexibility, reduce tension, and recover faster through certified practitioner-assisted stretching

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading practitioner-assisted stretching brand, announces the grand opening of its newest studio in Laguna Niguel, California. Owned and operated by longtime business partners Cindy Baytosh and Jill Lake, the new stretching studio brings a science-based approach to flexibility, mobility, and recovery to the heart of Orange County's active wellness community.

Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, Stretch Zone is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities.

Cindy and Jill share a deep passion for healthy living and helping others feel their best. After running a successful staffing company together for more than 23 years, they wanted to start a new chapter focused on well-being and community impact.

"Laguna Niguel is such an active place—people here hike, bike, surf, and play tennis year-round," said Cindy Baytosh. "Our goal is to help them move better, feel better, and recover faster. Stretch Zone fills a unique niche by complementing the fitness and outdoor lifestyle Californians already love."

At Stretch Zone, certified practitioners use the company's patented strapping system and proprietary protocols to perform customized, fully assisted stretch sessions.

Members simply relax on a comfortable table while their practitioner safely stabilizes, isolates, and manipulates muscles—helping improve flexibility, posture, and circulation without pain or strain.

"It's like having a personal trainer just for stretching," explained Jill Lake. "You don't have to do the work—we guide your body through deeper stretches than you could do on your own. Most people walk out feeling lighter, looser, and more relaxed."

Stretch Zone's 30-minute sessions are designed for all ages and activity levels—from athletes and active parents to professionals managing daily stress. The method provides targeted, low-impact recovery that helps reduce muscle tension and supports long-term mobility.

Studio at-a-Glance:

Location: 30100 Town Center Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Opening Date: Wednesday, November 12th, 2025

Owners: Cindy Baytosh and Jill Lake

Special Offer: Complimentary first stretch consultation & session for new members

Website: https://www.stretchzone.com/laguna-niguel-ca





Cindy and Jill are building more than a studio—they're cultivating a positive, energetic space where both members and staff feel supported.

"We love seeing how quickly stretching can make a difference," said Cindy. "Every session helps people feel more balanced, more confident, and more connected to their bodies. That's what keeps us inspired every day."

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 400 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life.

Stretch Zone has been featured on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com .

