Stretch Zone Unveils 2021 Expansion Plans Beginning With New Aspen Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the leading practitioner-assisted stretching model and the creator of the renowned Stretch Zone Method®, announces the unveiling of its 115th franchise location in Aspen, Colorado. In response to the increased demand for scientifically backed wellness programs, Stretch Zone is continuing to build on its expansive footprint in the U.S., and is poised to hit the 200-location mark by the end of the year.

Stretch Zone reached the 100-location milestone this past fall, and was able to keep every studio open through the pandemic. Earlier this year, the brand also named NFL quarterback Drew Brees to its board of directors. Alongside Brees, the brand will be working to build out additional locations across the Midwest, Louisiana, and Southern California.

"The entire Stretch Zone team has been working tirelessly to broaden our impact and ultimately improve the lives of countless individuals across the country," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "Aspen is a premier location for Stretch Zone. Our patented strapping system is exactly what the area's active demographic needs to stay limber and maintain agility for high performance in extreme sports."

The pioneer in the health and wellness industry, Stretch Zone uses a proprietary strapping system that expertly positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for truly effective stretching. Regardless of age or athletic ability, guests are provided with the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with certified practitioners to achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own. A truly unique experience, each stretch is customized to fit the specific needs and preferences of the individual.

"In today's era, people don't just want to age gracefully – they want to continue to be active and live life to the fullest, even in their later years," said Jorden Gold, Founder of Stretch Zone. "After snowboarding for the first time at the age of 52, I can say first-hand just how much stretching helps your body maneuver efficiently and effortlessly, both on and off the slopes. Stretch Zone's practitioner-assisted program is a game changer for skiers, snowboarders and hikers alike, and we're excited for the community to begin living the lifestyle."

Stretch Zone Aspen is located at 601 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen, CO, 81611. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. In light of COVID-19, all Stretch Zone locations are adhering to strict social distancing and sanitization procedures.

For more information, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/

About Stretch Zone:

Founded in 2004, Stretch Zone provides guests with Flex-ability for Life®. Stretch Zone pioneered the assisted-stretching industry by offering proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system to improve guest health and wellness. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many individuals seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone facilities offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. With the most stores available, Stretch Zone continues to be the largest assisted-stretching franchise today. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

