Stretchable conductive materials market to grow by USD 5,010.63 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing demand for wearable devices drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stretchable conductive materials market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,010.63 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 31.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Increasing demand for wearable devices, the development of printable elastic conductors, and the increasing use of stretchable conductive materials in biomedical applications. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stretchable Conductive Materials Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycotec Materials Ltd., EPTANOVA S.R.L., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Indium Corp., Kinetic Polymers, LayerOne AS, Minco Products Inc., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Nano Magic Inc., OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Premix Oy, SGL Carbon SE, Shenzhen Brilliance Rubber and Plastic material Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Versarien plc, and Vorbeck Materials Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by Product (Graphene, Carbon nanotubes, Silver, and Copper), Application (Photovoltaics, Biomedicals, Wearables, and Cosmetics), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The graphene segment will be significant during the forecast period. Graphene and graphene-related materials attract huge attention from researchers. This is due to their wide spectrum properties such as high surface area, high electrical mobility and conductivity, excellent mechanical, electrochemical, and piezoelectric properties, and efficacy against microbes. Furthermore, the implications of graphene materials for the development of environmental sensors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Stretchable Conductive Materials Market - Market Dynamics

Key drivers boosting market growth

The increasing demand for wearable devices drives the stretchable conductive materials market. Since they are used in wearable devices, in wearable devices. The increasing need for healthcare monitoring is anticipated to drive the demand for healthcare applications during the forecast period.

Also, a few emerging wearable medical devices include AI-enabled wearable devices, wearable and portable dialysis devices, and wearable sweat sensors. These sensors are used to inform athletes about electrolytes and water loss after taking part in strenuous physical activities. Hence, such factors boost the stretchable conductive materials market during the forecast period.

Major challenges impeding market growth

High production costs challenge the growth of the stretchable conductive materials market. This market is capital-intensive and requires heavy initial investments.

Stretchable conductive materials find application in wearable devices, biomedical technologies, and photovoltaic systems but the high manufacturing cost hampers their adoption by end-users. Hence, such challenges impede the stretchable conductive materials market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Stretchable Conductive Materials Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the stretchable conductive materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the stretchable conductive materials market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the stretchable conductive materials market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of stretchable conductive materials market vendors

Stretchable Conductive Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,010.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycotec Materials Ltd., EPTANOVA S.R.L., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Indium Corp., Kinetic Polymers, LayerOne AS, Minco Products Inc., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Nano Magic Inc., OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Premix Oy, SGL Carbon SE, Shenzhen Brilliance Rubber and Plastic material Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Versarien plc, and Vorbeck Materials Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global stretchable conductive materials market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.4 Carbon nanotubes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Silver - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Copper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Photovoltaics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Biomedicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Wearables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.

12.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.6 Dycotec Materials Ltd.

12.7 Indium Corp.

12.8 LayerOne AS

12.9 Minco Products Inc.

12.10 Nano Magic Inc.

12.11 OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD.

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.13 Premix Oy

12.14 SGL Carbon SE

12.15 Shenzhen Brilliance Rubber and Plastic material Co. Ltd.

12.16 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

12.17 Versarien plc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

