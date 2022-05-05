Stretcher Chairs Market to Record a 4% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Growth in the Number of Dentists & Dental Practices| Technavio

The stretcher chairs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as reducing the price of their products to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acime UK Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IBIOM Instruments Ltd., Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., LINET Group SE, Midmark Corp., NovyMed International BV, Productos Metelicos del Bages SL, Safety First Aid Group Ltd., SCHMITZ and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Standard Steel, STOLLENWERK and CIE. GMBH, Stryker Corp., Suzhou Fabio Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., UFSK-International OSYS GmbH, Winco Mfg. LLC, WyEast Medical Corp., etc.

HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - The company offers Barton Transfer Chairs that work together to help perform routine tasks more efficiently and provide a comfortable experience for both patients and their families.

Market Dynamics

The key factors driving growth in the stretcher chairs market is the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices. Dental chairs are commonly used in dental care establishments. Hence, many hospitals and dental clinics are acquiring technologically advanced dental chairs to increase the efficiency and safety of their dental procedures and services. Hospitals and dental clinics are adopting dental chairs due to technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries, and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. The growth of the global dental chairs market is driven by the increase in the number of dentists and dental practices. Dentists in many countries prefer establishing their own dental clinics. In Canada, most dentists practice privately, either alone or through partnerships. In Australia, dental services are offered in private clinics and public healthcare facilities. Most dentists in Australia work in the private sector. Hence, the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices will drive the growth of the market.

However, the presence of stringent regulatory standards will be a major challenge for the stretcher chairs market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are hampered by the stringent government regulations that control the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of stretcher chairs. These regulations vary from country to country, making it difficult for global market players to operate in international markets. Maintaining the required level of quality in manufacturing stretcher chairs leads to additional costs for manufacturers and increases the overall production cost of stretcher chairs. The increased production cost poses a challenge to manufacturers and suppliers operating in the existing market and prevents them from entering new markets. Hence, the presence of stringent regulatory standards is the major challenge faced by the global stretcher chairs market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the stretcher chairs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product , the market is classified into manual chairs and powered chairs. The stretcher chairs market share growth in the manual chair segment will be significant for revenue generation.

, the market is classified into manual chairs and powered chairs. The share growth in the manual chair segment will be significant for revenue generation. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

Stretcher Chairs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 62.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Performing market contribution North America at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acime UK Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IBIOM Instruments Ltd., Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., LINET Group SE, Midmark Corp., NovyMed International BV, Productos Metelicos del Bages SL, Safety First Aid Group Ltd., SCHMITZ and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Standard Steel, STOLLENWERK and CIE. GMBH, Stryker Corp., Suzhou Fabio Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., UFSK-International OSYS GmbH, Winco Mfg. LLC, and WyEast Medical Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

