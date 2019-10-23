StretchLab, Original and Largest Assisted Stretching Brand Inks 250th Franchise Agreement

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StretchLab, a one-on-one assisted stretching concept that launched as national franchise just last year has signed its 250th franchise agreement, catapulting the brand into dozens of new markets and proving mass appeal from teenagers to 90-year-olds and anyone in between.

StretchLab currently has 79 studios open and will continue to grow in markets such as Chicago, New York, New Jersey, Northern and Southern California, North Carolina and South Carolina through the recent franchise agreements.

"There are countless ways people are getting in their next greatest workout and pushing themselves to the limit. We are successful in helping people recover and restore so they can keep up their fitness routines," said StretchLab President Lou DeFrancisco. "In each new market where we open, we're finding a built-in customer base already waiting for us."

Launched as a franchise opportunity in February 2018, the brand is averaging more than 11 new signed agreements per month. As boutique fitness booms across all forms of exercise, StretchLab supplements each with boutique wellness – tapping into the 62 million annual health club visitors with a scientific recovery method, as well as anyone seeking reduced muscle and joint pain, improved posture or decreased stress. StretchLab's 25- or 50-mintue sessions leave clients with the confidence to perform better.

At StretchLab, clients work one-on-one with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern and friendly environment to increase mobility and flexibility and achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own, creating a widespread and devoted following across the country.

In the Tampa, Florida area, local husband-and-wife team George Spowart and Soosie Lazenby signed an agreement to open three studios, the first of which opened this month in Largo, Florida. Spowart, the former Chief Marketing Officer of PODS and Lazenby, the owner of a local event and design company, evaluated dozens of franchise concepts and ultimately decided on StretchLab because they say it's complementary, not competitive, to other fitness and wellness activities.

"Both of us have always been passionate about fitness so it's exciting to bring our business experience to something we really believe in -- getting involved with StretchLab was a natural next step for us," said Lazenby.

Backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest curator of boutique fitness brands in the world, CEO Anthony Geisler established it to bring the highest-quality boutique fitness brands together under one umbrella. Housing brands across every vertical of the industry and accelerating their growth domestically and internationally, Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix, Pure Barre and STRIDE.

The total initial investment to open a single-unit StretchLab franchise is between $153,100 to $223,500. For more information, visit https://stretchlab.com/franchise/.

About StretchLab:

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is the first boutique health and wellness franchise that offers one-on-one assisted stretching services in a fun, energetic and communal environment. It is designed to increase mobility and flexibility, helping to reduce pain, decrease muscle aches, improve posture, reduce recovery time and enhance quality of life. Guided by highly-trained Flexologists™ in a one-on-one or group atmosphere, StretchLab is revolutionizing the stretching industry through its approach to help clients of all ages, fitness levels, genders and sizes achieve deeper stretches that allow them to reach individual wellness goals. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, StretchLab is backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of popular boutique fitness brands. To learn more about StretchLab, visit www.stretchlab.com .

About Xponential Fitness

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness is the curator of the best brands across every vertical in the boutique fitness space – including barre, Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance and yoga. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small, isometric movements; Club Pilates, the nation's largest and fastest growing Pilates franchise; CycleBar, the first and only premium indoor cycling franchise; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval & circuit training; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand, and STRIDE, a treadmill-based interval training workout. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

