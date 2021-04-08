StretchLab Signs Master Franchise Agreement in Australia

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's premier assisted stretching franchise, StretchLab , announced today it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia, which gives the Master Franchisee the right to license at least 50 StretchLab studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next several years. The first studio is expected to open mid-year in Perth. StretchLab is one of nine brands owned by Xponential Fitness , a curator of leading boutique fitness brands with over 1,750 studios open worldwide.

The Australia agreement is a collaboration between StretchLab and Stretch X Operations Pty Ltd., a privately owned company started by entrepreneurs Matt, Bill, and Candice Gordin, a family team based in Perth, Western Australia. The Gordins have extensive experience with Xponential Fitness, having signed a Master Franchise Agreement with respect to CycleBar, another Xponential Fitness brand, last year and opening the first of up to 45 studios to follow.

"Xponential Fitness is excited to collaborate with the Gordins once again to bring another Xponential Fitness brand to Australia," said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness. "The Gordins have exceeded expectations with CycleBar, and I'm confident they will continue that trend with StretchLab, which will be a great complement to the diverse fitness scene in Australia."

New partners involved in the StretchLab deal include Tory Dickson and James Pattinson. Tory is a former Australian footballer who played for the Western Bulldogs in the Australian Football League (AFL) starting in 2012 and ended his AFL career in September of 2020. Making his debut in 2011, James is an Australian cricketer who plays for the Australian National Cricket Team as well as for the Victorian Cricket Team.

StretchLab has quickly grown in popularity over the past year even amidst the coronavirus pandemic, making its international debut in Toronto, Canada as well as opening 35 U.S. locations in 2020, followed by 10 [U.S.] locations so far this year.

The expansion of StretchLab to Australia continues Xponential Fitness's international growth. Xponential, whose platform of brands includes StretchLab, Pure Barre, CycleBar, Club Pilates, Row House, YogaSix, AKT, STRIDE, and its newest brand, Rumble, has also recently opened studios in Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, and the Dominican Republic, with additional studios expected to open in the coming months in Spain, Germany, and Singapore. For more information about StretchLab and to learn more about its various franchise opportunities, visit www.stretchlab.com/franchise.

About StretchLab:

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is a leading assisted stretching brand that was created to help people through customized flexibility services. It offers one-on-one and group-assisted stretching sessions to customers across a broad range of age and fitness levels. StretchLab's advanced "Flexologist" instructors receive extensive training, including both classroom and on-the-job training programs. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Fastest-Growing Franchises as well as Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 in 2020, StretchLab is headquartered in Irvine, CA, and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. For more information about StretchLab, and to learn more about its various franchise opportunities, visit www.stretchlab.com .

About Xponential Fitness:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running, boxing, and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and most recently Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout that delivers 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workouts crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

