StretchLab Surpasses 300 Signed Franchise Agreements

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StretchLab , a leading one-on-one assisted stretching studio continues its growth and domination in the industry after recently signing its 300th franchise agreement. The new agreements will bring the rapidly-growing boutique wellness brand into five new markets across the country, demonstrating its popularity and demand among consumers of all demographics, a particularly unique aspect to the franchise concept.

StretchLab's newest agreements will welcome the brand to the following cities: St. Louis, Missouri; Sacramento, California; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Fairfield, Connecticut; and Toronto, Canada. The Toronto studio will mark StretchLab's first international location. In light of the pandemic, there is a newfound need for assisted stretching, as evidenced by the 28 locations StretchLab has opened since March 2020, bringing its total number of current studios to nearly 100. The 100th studio is slated to open in February in Colleyville, Texas.

"With health and safety a top concern in our country and many Americans left working from home, people are looking for new ways to stay healthy and active. We are committed to helping people restore their muscle and joint mobility and reclaim their freedom of movement in an effort to improve their overall health, and simply make them feel better," said StretchLab President Lou DeFrancisco. "We are thrilled to partner with several new entrepreneurs to introduce industry leading assisted stretching services into their communities and change lives."

Backed by Xponential Fitness , the largest curator of boutique fitness brands in the world, StretchLab has a widespread and devoted following across the country. At StretchLab, clients work one-on-one with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern and friendly environment to increase mobility and flexibility and achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own. Studios utilize TRX MAPS technology, which tracks mobility, muscle activation, posture and body symmetry, to create individually tailored and more holistic stretching programs for clients to achieve their wellness goals.

The total initial investment to open a single-unit StretchLab franchise is between $171,375 -$290,625. For more information, visit https://stretchlab.com/franchise/ .

ABOUT STRETCHLAB:

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is a leading assisted stretching brand that was created to help people through customized flexibility services. It offers one-on-one and group assisted stretching sessions to customers across a broad range of age and fitness levels. StretchLab's advanced "Flexologist" instructors receive extensive training, including both classroom and on-the-job trainings programs. Head-quartered in Irvine, CA, StretchLab is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about the StretchLab franchise opportunity, visit www.stretchlab.com.

Media Contact: David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] , or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE StretchLab