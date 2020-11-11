StretchLab to Debut in Canada, Marking First International Studio

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's premier assisted stretching franchise, StretchLab , announced today that it will open its first international studio in Toronto, Canada at the beginning of 2021. As demand for wellness services like assisted stretching continues to increase around the globe amidst the coronavirus pandemic, StretchLab is well-positioned for growth and success outside of the United States, where it already has nearly 100 locations open.

StretchLab's expansion into Canada is being driven by a franchise agreement with Toronto resident Kevin McKague, who is also a university professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategy. The Toronto studio will be his first venture into business ownership and the perfect way to apply his many years of expertise.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring StretchLab to Canada," said McKague. "As a Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategy, I wanted to invest in a brand that I believed will be successful, had a great support team and will benefit my local community in Toronto."

At StretchLab, clients work one-on-one with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern and friendly environment to increase mobility and flexibility and achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than one can get on their own. Once an oft-neglected and overlooked area of fitness, deep stretching is scientifically proven to be one of the most effective ways to decrease pain, lower risk of injury and provide people the ability to perform better at work, in the gym and in everyday life.

"With nearly 100 locations open in the US, we are thrilled to bring StretchLab to the Canadian market," said Lou DeFrancisco, President of StretchLab. "We were very selective in awarding a franchise to our first international location, and we are confident that Kevin's leadership background and passion for helping people will make him a fantastic StretchLab owner."

This Canadian expansion is coming on the heels of an impressive year of growth and evolution for StretchLab. Despite the pandemic, the franchise has opened more than 24 studios in 2020, including new locations in California, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. On top of that, StretchLab rolled out the TRX MAPS machine, which identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories, in all of its studios earlier this year.

To learn more about StretchLab and its services, visit www.stretchlab.com . If you are interested in opening a StretchLab franchise, visit www.stretchlab.com/franchise .

ABOUT STRETCHLAB

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is a leading assisted stretching brand that was created to help people through customized flexibility services. It offers one-on-one and group assisted stretching sessions to customers across a broad range of age and fitness levels. StretchLab's advanced "flexologist" instructors receive extensive training, including both classroom and on-the-job trainings programs. Head-quartered in Irvine, CA, StretchLab is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about the StretchLab franchise opportunity, visit www.stretchlab.com.

