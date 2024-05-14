StretchMed Announces Exciting New REG CF Raise in Collaboration with Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StretchMed, a leading innovator in the health & wellness industry, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Regulation Crowdfunding (REG CF) raise in partnership with Republic, the prominent investment platform democratizing access to investments in private markets. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in StretchMed's journey towards an IPO, revolutionizing the health & wellness landscape with its innovative solutions.

With a mission to eliminate chronic pain, increase mobility, rejuvenate, and help you move well, StretchMed specializes in cutting-edge technologies and therapies designed to enhance and optimize overall wellness, targeting the 116 million Americans in chronic pain. The company's commitment to innovation, combined with its dedication to improving lives, has garnered widespread acclaim within the medical, health & wellness community.

StretchMed's decision to pursue a REG CF raise underscores its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in investment opportunities. By partnering with Republic, a trailblazer in democratizing finance, StretchMed aims to empower a diverse range of investors to participate in its growth story.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Republic and offer individuals and investors the opportunity to join us in shaping the future of healthcare," said Brian Cook, Founder and CEO of StretchMed. "This REG CF raise not only enables us to fuel our expansion and product development efforts leading to an IPO, but also reflects our belief in the power of diversity, inclusion, and community-driven innovation, bringing cutting edge investment opportunities to everyone, not just the wealthy."

Republic, known for its user-friendly platform and dedication to supporting startups at every stage of growth, is equally excited about the collaboration. "StretchMed's commitment to improving patient outcomes aligns perfectly with Republic's mission to democratize access to investment opportunities," said Connor Simonok, Deal Operations at Republic. "We are proud to partner with StretchMed and provide our community of investors with the chance to support a company making a tangible impact in the healthcare sector."

The REG CF raise will provide accredited and non-accredited investors alike with the opportunity to invest in StretchMed's future success. Investors can look forward to being part of a dynamic journey poised to disrupt traditional healthcare paradigms and drive positive change on a global scale.

To stay updated on StretchMed's REG CF raise and investment opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to follow StretchMed's Republic campaign page .

About StretchMed:

StretchMed is a pioneering health & wellness company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and rehabilitation through innovative technologies and therapies. Committed to enhancing mobility, alleviating pain, and optimizing wellness, StretchMed is at the forefront of driving positive change in the healthcare industry.

About Republic:

Republic is a leading investment platform that democratizes access to private markets, enabling individuals to invest in startups and innovative companies. With a mission to empower everyone to invest in their future, Republic provides a user-friendly platform and a diverse range of investment opportunities across various industries.

Media Contact: Margie Durado; [email protected]

SOURCE StretchMed