STRETTO ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF END-TO-END BANKRUPTCY REAL ESTATE ASSET DISPOSITION SERVICES

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretto, a market-leading legal services and technology firm, has announced the launch of Stretto Real Estate Services to help legal professionals and fiduciaries manage and execute real-estate dispositions within bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings. Terry Rochford, who recently joined Stretto as managing director, will lead the new service offering. As an industry veteran, Terry brings more than three decades of specialized experience to his new role at Stretto.

"Our clients continue to seek additional support from the Stretto team as they grow their practices and recognize that they can leverage our technology and expertise," states James M. Le, president at Stretto. "Stretto Real Estate Services represents yet another offering down that path. It will enable clients to manage and execute real-estate transactions with increased speed and efficiency as they navigate critical case milestones and court-driven deadlines. We're excited to have Terry on board to lead these efforts, and we are confident that our clients will benefit significantly from his expertise and this new solution."

In leading the launch and strategic growth of Stretto Real Estate Services, Terry will leverage the company's nationwide infrastructure and collaborate with attorneys, trustees, creditors and other stakeholders to identify, market, and sell real-estate assets in Chapter 7, in Chapter 11, and in other insolvency matters. From valuation and marketing strategy through sale execution and closing, the service helps professionals stay on track with bankruptcy timelines and stakeholder requirements. Supported by Stretto's AI-enhanced tools and proprietary data-driven insights, Stretto Real Estate Services represents the company's latest offering further rounding out its comprehensive suite of bankruptcy case-management solutions.

"Real-estate disposition in bankruptcy matters can bring significant challenges to attorneys and trustees," Terry states. "It's exciting to be joining Stretto to introduce a full suite of services to help our clients navigate these obstacles and gain greater efficiencies in the process. They can move forward with their real estate transactions with confidence, knowing every step is managed correctly, transparently, and without surprises."

Terry actively participates as a member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI). Prior to joining Stretto, he served as senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate where he led the nation in Section 363 sales in 2024, and as vice president at Auction.com/Ten-X where he drove distressed asset sales nationwide.

Stretto delivers a full spectrum of case management and claims administration services, depository and distribution solutions, and technology tools to legal and financial professionals. With a comprehensive suite of tailored offerings, Stretto provides an unparalleled portfolio designed to meet our clients' unique financial and business objectives. For more information about Stretto, please visit stretto.com.

