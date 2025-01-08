STRETTO INTRODUCES FIRST GENERATIVE AI COMMUNICATION AND RESEARCH PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR CORPORATE BANKRUPTCY CASES

Innovative Platform Addresses Rising Costs and Enhances Communications with Creditors in Complex Bankruptcy Matters

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretto, a market-leading legal services and technology firm, has unveiled Stretto Conductor, a new AI-powered platform designed specifically for bankruptcy case management and communications. Stretto Conductor helps attorneys and stakeholders navigate corporate bankruptcy proceedings more efficiently. The platform processes thousands of concurrent inquiries in real-time, delivering unprecedented efficiency in creditor communications while dramatically reducing operational costs.

"The corporate bankruptcy landscape demands precision, speed, and accessibility – Stretto Conductor delivers on all fronts," states James M. Le, president at Stretto. "By leveraging sophisticated AI technology purpose-built for bankruptcy proceedings, we've created a solution that not only automates document analysis and streamlines information retrieval but also ensures that critical case information reaches stakeholders instantly. This breakthrough technology eliminates traditional friction points in Chapter 11 proceedings while delivering substantial cost savings to practitioners."

At the heart of Stretto Conductor lies patent-pending retrieval augmented generation technology specifically engineered for the complexities of bankruptcy law. Unlike conventional AI systems, Stretto Conductor overcomes common challenges including naive retrieval, inapplicable authority, and reasoning errors. The platform's advanced capabilities include:

Real-time analysis and summarization of complex legal documents, incorporating deep understanding of the bankruptcy code and local rules

Automated citation generation linking responses to court dockets and relevant bankruptcy rules, ensuring response verifiability

Secure document handling that processes only publicly filed documents, with no retention of information for training purposes

This advancement marks the debut offering from Stretto Intelligence, showcasing the company's commitment to pioneering AI-enabled solutions that empower legal professionals to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and success in bankruptcy practice. An enhanced enterprise version of Stretto Conductor is currently in development for integration with Chapter 11 Dockets, Stretto's newly acquired precedent research platform designed for corporate restructuring attorneys.

About Stretto

Stretto delivers a full spectrum of technology tools, case-management services, and depository solutions to legal and financial professionals. Offering a comprehensive suite of corporate-restructuring and consumer-bankruptcy capabilities along with multi-faceted deposit and disbursement services, Stretto provides an unparalleled portfolio of solutions under the executive leadership of industry veterans Eric Kurtzman and Jonathan Carson. Stretto leverages subject-matter expertise and market insights to facilitate every aspect of case and cash management for its clients. For more information about Stretto, visit www.stretto.com .

Media Contact:

Cristina Terrasini

310.775.7615

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretto