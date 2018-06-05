Stribling & Associates Appoints Kristin Hurd to Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development

Prior to joining Stribling, Hurd managed more than 200 brokers, and sold over a billion dollars in real estate transactions. During her seven years at Brown Harris Stevens, Hurd was consistently named Broker of the Month in the Tribeca and Flatiron Offices. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director at Heddings Property Group in NYC and a Managing Broker at Weichert Realtors in New Jersey where she built and managed sales offices in multiple locations. Before starting her real estate career, Hurd was a Director of Product Development for a NYC- based advertising and marketing technology company.

"Kristin is absolutely the ideal person for the position at Stribling because she understands the real estate industry; she knows the challenges facing our agents today because she was one," said Stribling President Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan. "Kristin's tech background has informed her entire real estate career, and our agents will benefit tremendously from her actionable knowledge."

In addition to a large resale business, Kristin's success also extends to selling and managing new developments, where she has worked closely with international investment banks, hedge funds, and some of New York and New Jersey's largest real estate developers. While Hurd will no longer be an agent at Stribling, her three -person team of Robin Love, Janera Soerel, and Susan McNicholas will continue to work with new and existing clients.

"I have really enjoyed working as a real estate agent over these past several years, but my true passion is studying the forward-thinking trends that will create the next generation of opportunities in this industry. I envision that the business we will develop will help all the agents at this company reach their highest potential," said Hurd. "I have always admired Stribling; there is an exceptional foundation upon which to build, and I look forward to working with Elizabeth Ann to bring the company to the next level."

Outside of work, Kristin's main passions include her family and philanthropy – she has sat on the Board of Directors for several non-profit organizations. She is currently the Co-Chair of the Greater New York Human Rights Campaign Gala and is a member of the HRC GNY Steering Committee.

About Stribling & Associates

Stribling & Associates, Ltd. is a premier residential real estate firm with over 300 agents throughout four locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island City. As one of the most renowned brokerages in New York, Stribling uses its respected expertise in the current market to provide individualized services to both buyer and sellers. Stribling agents specialize in the sale of luxury townhouses and cooperative and condominium apartments. The company's philosophy is based on professional, personalized services coupled with exceptional knowledge of key residential market trends. Stribling Private Brokerage specializes in the discreet marketing of properties over $5 million and commands a prominent market share in that sector of Manhattan residential real estate. Through strategic partnerships with Miami's Cervera and international estate services firm Savills, Stribling's global reach extends to more than 700 offices worldwide.

Press Contact:

Ashley Murphy, Director of Public Relations

amurphy@stribling.com

646-675-5068

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stribling--associates-appoints-kristin-hurd-to-head-of-corporate-strategy-and-business-development-300659490.html

SOURCE Stribling & Associates

Related Links

http://www.stribling.com

