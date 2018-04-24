Stribling & Associates Launches Live Data Center: Stribling Analytics

"In addition to quarterly market reports which provide a snapshot of recent housing trends, we felt consumers and agents would benefit from easily accessible current housing statistics for a more accurate picture of the market right now," said Garrett Derderian, Stribling's Director of Data & Reporting, who spearheaded the new initiative. "Instead of making decisions based solely on housing data from previous quarters, people can log-on and find out what's going into contract in Sunnyside, or what the Sales activity was in DUMBO last month, or the average asking price of a one-bedroom on the Upper East Side. It's a really well-rounded look at New York's dynamic real estate market."

Stribling Analytics is free to use by creating an account, and is accessible on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Users can search using broad or granular criteria including time-frame, borough, submarket or neighborhood-specific data. The platform also offers live interactive graphs and metrics displaying average, median, and price-per-square-foot figures; days on market; total sales volume and number of sales. The data is powered by Stribling's proprietary in-house database and can be found at data.stribling.com.

"Stribling Analytics offers neutral, transparent, and accurate data to consumers and industry professionals who are bombarded with market reports that all seem to tell a different story," said Stribling President Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan. "We are proud to offer our proprietary housing information for free in an ongoing commitment to our customers, agents, and data integrity."

Since joining Stribling & Associates in early 2017, Derderian has overseen and implemented quarterly market reports for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. He also launched a weekly Brooklyn Luxury Report which outlines contracts signed for properties priced $2 million and up, a Townhouse report, and a monthly economic report. Additionally, he co-authors Stribling's annual Luxury Report for Manhattan co-ops and condos priced $5 million and up. All of these reports can be found in the Knowledge section on Stribling.com

Stribling's ramped up data department is just one of the ways the company has grown as of late. In March, the firm opened a Long Island City WeWork outpost, and was recently named the #3 top brokerage in Manhattan by closed sales volume with the highest average sales price -- all while ranking #13 in size.

About Stribling & Associates

Stribling & Associates, Ltd. is a premier residential real estate firm with over 300 agents throughout four locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island City. As one of the most renowned brokerages in New York, Stribling uses its respected expertise in the current market to provide individualized services to both buyer and sellers. Stribling agents specialize in the sale of luxury townhouses and cooperative and condominium apartments. The company's philosophy is based on professional, personalized services coupled with exceptional knowledge of key residential market trends. Stribling Private Brokerage specializes in the discreet marketing of properties over $5 million and commands a prominent market share in that sector of Manhattan residential real estate. Through strategic partnerships with Miami's Cervera and international estate services firm Savills, Stribling's global reach extends to more than 700 offices worldwide.

Press Contact:

Ashley Murphy, Director of Public Relations

amurphy@stribling.com

646-675-5068

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stribling--associates-launches-live-data-center-stribling-analytics-300635624.html

SOURCE Stribling & Associates

Related Links

http://www.stribling.com

