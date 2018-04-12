Stribling & Associates Releases First Quarter 2018 Queens Sales Report

"Just looking at the numbers, it is clear that Queens is on an upswing" said Garrett Derderian, Director of Data & Reporting at Stribling. "We saw the both the median and average prices rise by 11%, and the average price-per-square-foot rise 8%. Neither Manhattan nor Brooklyn experienced this percentage of growth in the first quarter."

The report highlights the first quarter median price of $530,000, average price of $606,347, and average PPSF of $626. While none of these prices were borough records, they pointed to promising gains of the market-at-large. Listings also entered contract quicker than one year ago. The average days spent on market was 91, down from 109 in the first quarter of last year.

Strong price increases were not just reserved for markets with new development, either. As Patrick Smith, Stribling's Long Island City Specialist, mentioned, "The lowest price tranche, those properties priced under $350K, experienced the largest gain in year-over-year median and average price growth. These properties also had the largest market share, at 27%."

While nearly all submarkets recorded sale price increases, Northwestern Queens continued to stand out with higher prices than the rest of the borough. As Derderian observed, "Long Island City has seen a vast amount of new development over the past several years. This particular market, rich with condo inventory, is more in line with parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan than the other submarkets in Queens, which are primarily single and attached homes."

"Northwest Queens saw the highest median sales price, average sales price and price per square foot in the borough because the submarket includes the highly valued area of Hunters Point," added Smith.

The number of reported contracts, up 5% from this time last year, saw increased prices throughout much of the borough. Central Queens, where 44% of stated deals were signed, saw a median price increase of 16% to $438,000 and an average price gain of 21% to $574,617. They also saw an 11% increase in average PPSF.

When looking at inventory levels, condo pricing saw the biggest declines. The median price dropped 17% and the average price slumped 5%. As Derderian noted, condo price adjustments are part of a trend we are experiencing city-wide. A vast amount of new development has been built, with more to come. However, the condo market in Queens is still relatively small, and there is demand for these spaces as they are often less expensive than across the river, and can offer incredible views of the city."

Highlights from Stribling & Associates 1Q Queens Market Report:

Median sales price was $530,000 , up 11% year-over-year

, up 11% year-over-year Average sales price was $606,347 , up 11% year-over-year

, up 11% year-over-year Average price per square foot was $626 , up 8% year-over-year

, up 8% year-over-year Average days on market was 91, down from 109 one year ago

There are 7.8 months of supply, up from 5.6 one year ago

Recorded Sales:

There were 2,992 recorded sales to date, 10% more than one year ago

Condo units saw an average PPSF of $1,040

Houses made up 58% of closings

Co-op units had a median price of $285,000

Properties sold between $500K - 1M made up 47% of all closings

- made up 47% of all closings 27% of closings were under $350K , the lowest 1Q-level-to-date

, the lowest 1Q-level-to-date Northwestern Queens was the most expensive market and had 8% of recorded sales

Contracts Signed:

There was a 5% increase in the number of reported contracts

Co-ops made up 41% of contracts

Condos recorded the highest average PPSF at $1,007

Townhouses/houses has the highest median price at $829,000

24% of contracts were priced below $350K

17% of contracts were priced above $1M

Northeastern Queens saw all metrics decline

saw all metrics decline Southeastern Queens saw the greatest price appreciation

Inventory:

There were 2,460 active units in the borough, a 41% increase year-over-year

Condos made up 18% of inventory

Condo units had the highest average PPSF at $969

Co-op units were the most affordable, with an average PPSF of $417

23% of inventory was priced above $1M

23% of inventory was priced below $350K

38% of inventory was priced between $500K - 1M

- Central Queens had the highest median average price increase, up 11%

had the highest median average price increase, up 11% Northwestern Queens had the highest average price increase, up 16%

