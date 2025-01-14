Strickland Agner Pittman Renamed & Rebranded to Pittman Agner

Strickland Agner Pittman has been renamed and rebranded to Pittman Agner after Attorney Billy Strickland II accepted a Judgeship and departed the firm. Newly named Pittman Agner promises to continue delivering outstanding legal counsel to Goldsboro.

GOLDSBORO, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strickland Agner Pittman has been renamed and rebranded to Pittman Agner. The law firm, which currently has a law office in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Kinston, North Carolina, promises to continue delivering outstanding legal counsel, just like before. "Your Case, Our Mission" remains the law office's motto.

Members of Pittman Agner announced that the law firm was renamed after Attorney Billy Strickland II accepted a Judgeship position, which required his full time and attention. With his departure, the law firm was renamed to better reflect the remaining Attorney-Partners of the firm: Attorney Dustin Pittman and Attorney John Agner.

Pittman Agner offers legal counsel, guidance, and representation, including in-court representation, to clients across North Carolina. As before, the attorneys can accept cases involving criminal defense, personal injury, family law, estate planning, and workers' compensation, as well as a variety of other less common case types like property law, Social Security Disability, and civil rights cases.

For more information about Pittman Agner and the law firm's recent renaming and rebranding, interested parties can call the law firm's main office in Goldsboro at (919) 893-0090.

SOURCE Pittman Agner