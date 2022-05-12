Strict Accountability Laws for Reckless Driving by Teens Could Protect Your Family

The law requires teens to refrain from driving between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. except in the event of an emergency or for a school- or work-related activity.

Before becoming fully licensed drivers, younger teens must also complete a certified driving course. After a learner's permit, a teen in Kentucky can get an intermediate license. During this time, the driving restrictions from the permit phase still apply. A full, unrestricted license is only available for drivers 18 years or older.

Often, teen drivers end up in accidents because they are inexperienced. Some good advice to share with your teen includes wearing a seatbelt at all times, reducing speed, never driving when under the influence of drugs or alcohol and limiting the number of passengers in the car to reduce overall distractions.

Car accident lawyer Billy Johnson explains, "Having a teen driver can be a liberating experience for a family, but there can be a downside. A teen driver can come with unwanted headaches and monetary expenses if they wind up charged with reckless driving."

While not specifically defined, the term "reckless driving" in the state of Kentucky is essentially anything that could be considered unsafe for, or a risk to, the safety of anyone on the roadways. This includes activities such as erratic lane changes, improper passing procedures, tailgating, drag racing or speeding 15 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limits.

