Strict Food Safety Regulations in North America and Europe to Present Ample Business Opportunities for the Food Ingredients Sterilization Market, Advent of Technological Innovations to Widen Scope of the Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intensely competitive food and beverage industry has developed a market for goods that are both safer and more delicious. As a result, food ingredient sterilisation is critical in assisting producers in preserving food for longer periods while also killing microorganisms and removing moisture from ingredients. Businesses in the global food ingredients sterilization market are investing more in electrically heated auger conveyors to disinfect items like grains, nuts, and spices, amongst many other things. They are working on systems that will make it easier for staff to monitor moisture, temperature, and humidity in different types of food products. In these systems, novel steam processes stop sticky powders from condensing and agglomerating, allowing them to be handled without agglomeration.

The global food ingredients sterilisation market is expected to rise at a growth rate of ~4% CAGR to hit market value of around US$ 554 Mn by 2029. Sterilisation and pasteurisation of dry natural ingredients are becoming increasingly popular as a way for manufacturers to meet food safety requirements. In the food ingredients sterilisation industry, many solutions such as UV, ozone, and irradiation are generating incremental prospects for market participants.

Key Findings of Market Report

Stringent Food Regulations in Europe and North America to Create Revenue Streams for the Market

The food sector has thrived as business relations between different countries have improved, resulting in an uptick in import and export activity. Food sterilisation activities have increased as the food industry and supply chains have become more globalised. Raw materials for food processing are mainly imported by countries of North America and Europe. Because these regions' laws are strict, exporters from other parts of the world are obliged to test, sterilise and then export their food products. The demand for food ingredients sterilisation is being driven by an increase in import/export activity. Such stringent regulations are estimated to support growth of the global food ingredients sterilisation market in the years to come.

High Prevalence of Foodborne Illnesses Underscores the Need for Food Ingredients Sterilization

It is estimated that around 48 million people fall ill every year owing to food-borne illnesses, out of which 128,000 are hospitalised, and around 3,000 people die, as per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). These are known as zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases are spread between humans and animals either directly or indirectly. Nearly 9 Mn foodborne disease episodes were caused by 31 main disease agents in the US. Each year, in Europe, nearly 23 million people suffer from illnesses and around 5,000 die from foodborne diseases, most of them are victims of diarrhoeal disease. The rapidly growing occurrence of foodborne diseases therefore causes increasing demand for sterile food ingredients.

Technological Innovations to Play an Important Role in Market Progression

Pasteurisation and sterilisation of dry natural ingredients are increasingly needed to help producers meet product safety standards. Many solutions such as UV, ozone, and radiation are providing producers with increased potential for sterilisation of food ingredients. Among these processes, steam sterilisation is gaining popularity as an internationally accepted solution for the sterilisation of food ingredients. The WOLFF Company, for example, a supplier of technologies and equipment to a wide variety of end users, has introduced SAFESTERIL®, a constant system sterilisation process that ensures the natural and safe processing of sensitive raw materials. Such innovations are likely to augur well for the global food ingredients sterilisation market in the forthcoming years.

Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Growth Drivers

Consumer appetite for healthier and safer food items is causing several authorities and governments around the world to enforce strict food safety regulations on food exporters, importers, processors, and manufacturers.

Food and beverage manufacturers are likely to continue to opt for heat treatment as a sterilisation process. The growing burden of foodborne illness and health issues caused by pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi are likely to drive growth of the global food ingredients sterilisation market in near future.

Global Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Key Competitors

Sterigenics International LLC

Namah Steam Sterilization

Wenda Ingredients

Safe Spice

Croll Reynolds

Balchem Corporation

Global Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Segmentation

Ingredients

Spices, Herbs, and Seasonings

Dried Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Ingredients

Cereals and Pulses

Tea Blends

Nuts

Sterilization Method

Heat

Radiation

Moisture

