Strictly Discs Celebrates its 35th Anniversary & First Ownership Transition

Founder Ron Roloff and Co-Owner Angie Roloff Announce Sale, Leadership Transition to Rick Stoner

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1988, Strictly Discs has undergone its first ownership change as Ron and Angie Roloff have sold their business to Rick Stoner, who is stepping in as the new President and Owner. Ron and Angie maintain their day-to-day roles through 2023, as the longtime independent record store retains all staff, store operations, and the role of manager Evan Woodward.

Rick Stoner steps into the business as full-time owner and operator after an 18 year marketing agency career. Come 2024, the Roloffs will maintain an advisory relationship with Strictly Discs and remain rooted in the Madison business community as they transition into retirement.

"Angie and I are grateful to our staff and customers, who we've had the privilege to work with for 35 years," said Ron Roloff, founder of Strictly Discs.

"We've put countless hours and our heart and soul into building this business," said Angie Roloff, co-owner and long-time day-to-day lead at Strictly Discs. "It is important that the second-generation of ownership have the right mix of passion for music and business experience to continue its success. We believe Rick is a great fit and look forward to helping him succeed."

A Milwaukee native, Rick has held several VP-level leadership, business development and digital and event marketing roles in Milwaukee and Chicago while serving prominent consumer retail brands. He is a 2006 University of Wisconsin - Madison graduate and a board member at the Communications Arts Partners (CAPs), an alumni organization that supports the university's Communications Arts department.

Maintaining their roles is Evan Woodward, a 14-year employee, who leads the new buying team and is the steady front-counter presence, as well as Assistant Manager Mark Chaney. Other Madison ties of the transition include Dru Korab, a record collector, DJ, media production pro and college classmate of Rick, who joins the team in a part-time operations role in addition to his minority investment into Strictly Discs. Also holding a minority investment is Stoner's friend Kyle Nakatsuji, Founder and CEO of Clearcover, formally a Principal at American Family Ventures and graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison Law School.

Included in the acquisition is the entirety of the nearly half a million records carefully curated over almost four decades. Featured in Billboard Magazine and the documentary Record Safari, Strictly Discs is a destination nationally for its deep inventory. The business maintains an ecommerce presence, which Stoner sees as a key area for growth initiatives such as a subscription-based record club and pop-up, event-based record stores that match his digital and experiential marketing background. Strictly Discs will also be open for retail business at their Cambridge location in June 2024, which hosts the majority of their inventory.

"I've been a Strictly Discs customer since I was a student here in Madison. I view the store as everything right about the culture of the Madison community and look forward to maintaining that presence" said Stoner. "Entrepreneurship has long been a destination for me and my family. Owning Strictly Discs is a dream come true. I can't wait to meet our dedicated and loyal customers and get to work with our team to grow the business."

SOURCE Strictly Discs