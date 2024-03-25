Stride Bank Announces Leadership Transition

Chris Meyers Appointed Tulsa Market President

TULSA, Okla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Bank, N.A., a pioneering community bank known for its partnerships with industry-leading brands, has announced a significant leadership transition as Chris Meyers steps into the role of Tulsa Market President.

Chris Meyers, who joined Stride in November of 2022, brings an impressive 20-year banking career to the position, with extensive experience in commercial lending, credit analysis, and special assets.

As Stride's commercial real estate loan product manager, he played a pivotal role in growing the Bank's commercial real estate portfolio by over $150 million in 2023. Chris's dedication, proven track record, and commitment to fostering an inclusive team environment position him as the ideal candidate to lead the Tulsa market for Stride.

Chief Banking Officer Kevin Guarnera expressed his optimism about Meyers stepping into the role, stating, "We are excited about Chris taking on this new challenge and leading our Tulsa team and Stride to even greater heights. Chris is an extremely knowledgeable banker and an active community leader, so we have no doubt that the bank will see continued growth and success under his leadership."

In response to his appointment, Meyers expressed enthusiasm about the future, stating, "I am honored to take on the role of Tulsa Market President at Stride. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and working collaboratively with the talented team here to contribute to continued growth for both Stride and the Tulsa community."

Chris is a native of Springfield, MO. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance and management from Truman State University and furthered his education with an MBA from the University of Missouri.

About Stride Bank

Founded in 1913, Stride Bank is an Oklahoma-based financial institution that offers a full range of consumer and commercial banking, mortgage, wealth management and treasury management products. In addition to the full suite of traditional financial products and services, Stride is also a top Visa issuer and industry leader in providing highly specialized payment solutions for national brands like Chime, Stash, DoorDash, and Lyft. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at www.stridebank.com.

Contact Information:

Lindsey Ogan

405-595-2400

[email protected]

SOURCE Stride Bank