Stride Bank Welcomes Steven McNamar to the Executive Team as the Chief Financial Officer

Stride Bank recently announced Steve McNamar as the bank's new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, McNamar will oversee the bank's accounting and finance department, including cash management, capital planning, asset/liability management, financial reporting/forecasting and management of the bank's investment securities portfolio.

Before joining Stride, McNamar spent 11 years with BOK Financial in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He served as Senior Vice President, Senior Business Group Controller. He received bachelor's degrees in accountancy from Upper Iowa University and in finance and banking from Buena Vista University and is a certified public accountant.

"I am very excited to be joining the Stride team," said Steve McNamar. "I believe Stride has a great business model — and a talented team — that uniquely positions itself to capitalize on the changing financial and fintech industry while continuing to serve our communities with traditional financial services that put people first."

"Acquiring the right talent is the most important key to growth within an organization, and we are confident we made the right choice in bringing Steve onto our team with his extensive leadership and financial background." - Brud Baker, CEO & President, Stride Bank.

About Stride Bank

Founded in 1913, Stride Bank is an Oklahoma-based financial institution. Offering a full range of financial services such as consumer and commercial banking, mortgage, wealth management and treasury management, we have also developed and currently manage highly specialized payment solutions for several national fintech companies. While we are unwavering in our pursuit to continue innovating and offering new financial solutions, we will always remain loyal to our community banking roots in Oklahoma. We have locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, and Utah. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at www.stridebank.com.

