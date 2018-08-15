Stride Consulting Ranks #256 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today ranked Stride Consulting 256 on its 37th annual Inc. 500/5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Stride Consulting was founded in 2014 by Inc. 5000 veteran Debbie Madden. Madden led her previous company to rank on the Inc. 5000 list 5 years in a row, from 2009 through 2013.

"We set out to teach the world how to build better software, one team at a time. Being recognized by Inc. is a testament to the value our mission brings to the teams we work alongside," said Debbie Madden, founder and CEO. "What we have achieved together is beyond humbling. This is only the beginning."

The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Stride Consulting



Stride Consulting is the leading agile software consultancy comprised of non-dogmatic developers, product managers, coaches, and designers in New York City, empowering technology teams to implement industry best practices, build better software, and scale efficiently and successfully. Stride Consulting has helped hundreds of technology teams, including companies such as Simon & Schuster, Casper, Saks Fifth Avenue, Equinox, among many others, deliver transformative results and unmatched solutions at an exceptional success rate. See why these companies choose Stride Consulting at our website. For more information, please visit https://www.stridenyc.com/.

Stride Consulting Logo

Media Contact: Zach Schneider, zach@stridenyc.com

Related Links



https://www.stridenyc.com

SOURCE Stride Consulting

Related Links

https://www.stridenyc.com

