Stride Consulting Ranks on the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies 2nd Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Stride Consulting No. 1656 on its annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Stride Consulting was founded in 2014 by Inc 5000 veteran Debbie Madden. Madden lead her previous company to rank on the Inc 5000 list 5 years in a row, from 2009 through 2013.

"We're humbled to be recognized for the second year in the row by Inc 5000," said Debbie Madden, Founder, and CEO. "I continue to be honored to work with the most outstanding group of technologists in New York City, and I'm incredibly proud of what our team has been able to accomplish."

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Stride Consulting

Stride Consulting is the leading agile software consultancy comprised of non-dogmatic developers, product managers, coaches, and designers in New York City, empowering technology teams to implement industry best practices, build better software, and scale efficiently and successfully. Stride Consulting has helped hundreds of technology teams, including companies such as Simon & Schuster, Casper, Saks Fifth Avenue, Equinox, among many others, deliver transformative results and unmatched solutions at an exceptional success rate. See why these companies choose Stride Consulting at our website. For more information, please visit https://www.stridenyc.com/ .

Stride Consulting Logo

Media Contact: Zach Schneider, zach@stridenyc.com

SOURCE Stride Consulting

