Stride, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky for More Information - LRN

NEW YORK,, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Stride, Inc. ("Stride" or the "Company") (NYSE: LRN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Stride investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/stride-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-3?prid=181979&wire=4

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Stride was (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students"; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Stride during the relevant time frame, you have until January 12, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

