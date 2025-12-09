Stride (LRN) Lawsuit: Was 54% Crash Caused by Alleged Undisclosed Operational Failures? Hagens Berman Investigating Pending Securities Fraud Claims

Partner Reed Kathrein Scrutinizing Damages Link Between Alleged "Ghost Students" Enrollment Fraud and Disastrous Platform Upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman alerts investors in Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) to the ongoing securities class action against Stride and certain of executives. The suit seeks to recover the massive investor losses sustained after the purported disclosure of both alleged inflated enrollment figures and a catastrophic technology failure.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Stride misled investors by inflating enrollment figures (using "Ghost Students") and failing to disclose the severe operational failures that plagued its critical platform upgrade, which led directly to the shocking stock collapse.

"The Stride case alleges a compounded deception: first, allegedly inflating enrollment numbers, and second, following that up with an operational failure that cut off access to tens of thousands of paying students," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims. "We are specifically focused on the direct causation linking the company's alleged wrongdoing to the 54% single-day stock crash and the total damages suffered by investors. We urge investors who suffered substantial losses in LRN to contact Hagens Berman now to discuss their rights."

Legal Analysis: Compounded Deception & Financial Causation

The complaint details how two distinct, undisclosed operational failures corrected the market's misperception of Stride's true financial health, leading to the massive loss of market capitalization.

Alleged
Fraudulent
Mechanism /
Event

Allegation & Financial Impact

Key Legal Issues

First Alleged
Failure:
Enrollment
Fraud

Allegedly retained "Ghost Students" on
the books to inflate enrollment figures,
leading to an 11% stock drop after the
purported truth was allegedly revealed in
the first disclosure.

Whether the Company Misrepresented
Core Business Metrics: Did the company
inflate enrollment figures and misstate
student-to-teacher ratios?

Second Alleged
Failure: Tech
Collapse

Allegedly failed to disclose severe issues
with a critical platform upgrade that
blocked access for over 10,000 enrolled
students, stifling growth and requiring
remediation.

Whether the Company Concealed
Operational Failures: Did the company
knowingly fail to disclose the allegedly
disastrous technology rollout and its
operational impact?

The Alleged
Damages (Oct.
28, 2025)

The stock crashed 54% on the second
disclosure, demonstrating the true severity
of the undisclosed operational failures.

Whether Investors Are Entitled to
Damages: Are Stride investors entitled to
the losses resulting from the defendants'
alleged compounding misstatements and
omissions?

Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman is a leading plaintiff litigation firm, having secured substantial recoveries for investors.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased LRN shares during the Class Period (October 22, 2024 – October 28, 2025) and suffered significant losses due to the alleged undisclosed "Ghost Student" retention scheme and the operational failures.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 12, 2026.

TO SUBMIT YOUR STRIDE (LRN) LOSSES NOW PLEASE USE THE SECURE FORM BELOW:

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Stride case and our investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Stride should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

