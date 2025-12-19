Stride (LRN) Lawsuit: Was 54% Crash Caused by Alleged Undisclosed Operational Failures? Hagens Berman Investigating Pending Securities Fraud Claims

Partner Reed Kathrein Scrutinizing Damages Link Between Alleged "Ghost Students" Enrollment Fraud and Disastrous Platform Upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman alerts investors in Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) to the ongoing securities class action against Stride and certain of executives. The suit seeks to recover the massive investor losses sustained after the purported disclosure of both alleged inflated enrollment figures and a catastrophic technology failure.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Stride misled investors by inflating enrollment figures (using "Ghost Students") and failing to disclose the severe operational failures that plagued its critical platform upgrade, which led directly to the shocking stock collapse.

"The Stride case alleges a compounded deception: first, allegedly inflating enrollment numbers, and second, following that up with an operational failure that cut off access to tens of thousands of paying students," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims. "We are specifically focused on the direct causation linking the company's alleged wrongdoing to the 54% single-day stock crash and the total damages suffered by investors. We urge investors who suffered substantial losses in LRN to contact Hagens Berman now to discuss their rights."

Legal Analysis: Compounded Deception & Financial Causation

The complaint details how two distinct, undisclosed operational failures corrected the market's misperception of Stride's true financial health, leading to the massive loss of market capitalization.

Alleged Fraudulent Mechanism / Event Allegation & Financial Impact Key Legal Issues First Alleged Failure: Enrollment Fraud Allegedly retained "Ghost Students" on the books to inflate enrollment figures, leading to an 11% stock drop after the purported truth was allegedly revealed in the first disclosure. Whether the Company Misrepresented Core Business Metrics: Did the company inflate enrollment figures and misstate student-to-teacher ratios? Second Alleged Failure: Tech Collapse Allegedly failed to disclose severe issues with a critical platform upgrade that blocked access for over 10,000 enrolled students, stifling growth and requiring remediation. Whether the Company Concealed Operational Failures: Did the company knowingly fail to disclose the allegedly disastrous technology rollout and its operational impact? The Alleged Damages (Oct. 28, 2025) The stock crashed 54% on the second disclosure, demonstrating the true severity of the undisclosed operational failures. Whether Investors Are Entitled to Damages: Are Stride investors entitled to the losses resulting from the defendants' alleged compounding misstatements and omissions?

Hagens Berman is a leading plaintiff litigation firm, having secured substantial recoveries for investors.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased LRN shares during the Class Period (October 22, 2024 – October 28, 2025) and suffered significant losses due to the alleged undisclosed "Ghost Student" retention scheme and the operational failures.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 12, 2026.

