Stride Rite Continues "Fit Zone by Stride Rite" Expansion with Dillard's

The expansion of the Fit Zone by Stride Rite in Dillard's provides the opportunity for more parents to experience Stride Rite's cutting-edge fitting technology in a new era of retail. Dillard's has already equipped twenty of its doors across the US with the Fit Zone by Stride Rite. As customers look for enhanced protective measures, this new wave of Fit Zone installations will re-affirm Stride Rite and Dillard's commitment to always providing a safe and meaningful in-store shopping experience.

Meg Forno, Stride Rite's Marketing Director says: "Dillard's is known for providing premium customer service experiences. We are proud to partner with them on the 'Fit Zone by Stride Rite' which provides even their youngest customers with the very best in fit."

Dillard's continued investment in The Fit Zone by Stride Rite provides shoppers with a best-in class shopping experience while promoting Stride Rite's fit innovations in children's footwear.

The new Fit Zone by Stride Rite at Dillard's experiences are now available in:

Wilmington, NC

Greenville, SC

Sarasota, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Buford, GA

Southaven, MS

Franklin, TN

Huntsville, AL

Hurst, TX

Lubbock, TX

Baton Rouge, LA

Friendswood, TX

Tulsa, OK

Glendale, AZ

Stockton, CA

For a full list, please visit the Stride Rite Store Locator.

