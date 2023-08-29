Stride Rite Introduces New Eco-Friendly Style for Fall

News provided by

Stride Rite

29 Aug, 2023, 09:08 ET

Stride Rite expands Stride Forward collection with launch of Cedar boot

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite, a leader in the children's footwear industry, announces its latest eco-friendly offering: the Cedar boot, just in time for the upcoming fall season. With a steadfast commitment to preserving the planet and nurturing the next generation, the Stride Forward collection seamlessly blends style, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

Continue Reading
Meet Cedar, the latest eco-friendly offering from Stride Rite as part of their Stride Forward initiative to create a better tomorrow for the next generation and their first steps.
Meet Cedar, the latest eco-friendly offering from Stride Rite as part of their Stride Forward initiative to create a better tomorrow for the next generation and their first steps.
Stride Rite introduces a new eco-friendly style for fall with launch of Cedar boot.
Stride Rite introduces a new eco-friendly style for fall with launch of Cedar boot.

"After a successful spring launch of the Sprout and Fern [eco-friendly sneakers], we knew we had to expand our Stride Forward collection for fall." states Naly Lee, Senior Design Director, Stride Rite. "We sought out eco-friendly materials to make the Cedar boot the perfect addition to the collection."

Available in little kids' sizes 3-6, key highlights of the Cedar include:

  • Eco-Conscious Materials: Each boot in the Stride Forward collection is thoughtfully crafted using eco-conscious materials such as recycled polyester, recycled rubber, and recycled twill lining.
  • Enhanced Comfort with SoftMotion™: Approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, SoftMotion™ is designed to encourage natural movement and be the healthiest shoes for your baby's foot. With a flexible, slip resistant sole, memory foam footbed, easy on and off opening, the Cedar boot ensures that kids not only look stylish but also feel comfortable wearing them.
  • Planet-Friendly Packaging: Stride Rite's commitment to sustainability extends to the packaging as well–from FSC-certified sustainable sourcing to utilization of plant-based inks, elimination of toxic materials and limited factory waste–to reduce environmental impact.

Stride Rite first debuted the Stride Forward collection in April 2022 on Earth Day with the launch of their Stride Rite 360 Aseel sneaker made from recycled water bottles. Since then, the collection has expanded to include two additional styles: the Fern and Sprout sneakers. Stride Forward is the brand's commitment to creating a better world for the next generation and their first steps.

"The styling and storytelling of our Stride Forward initiative and collection of shoes has resonated with our customers and we are excited that we are on a journey of taking small steps to make a bigger impact together," shares Lee.

The Cedar is now available online at www.striderite.com and in select independently owned Stride Rite retail stores.

About Stride Rite
Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

SOURCE Stride Rite

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.