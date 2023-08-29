Stride Rite Introduces New Eco-Friendly Style for Fall

Stride Rite expands Stride Forward collection with launch of Cedar boot

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite , a leader in the children's footwear industry, announces its latest eco-friendly offering: the Cedar boot, just in time for the upcoming fall season. With a steadfast commitment to preserving the planet and nurturing the next generation, the Stride Forward collection seamlessly blends style, comfort, and environmental responsibility.

"After a successful spring launch of the Sprout and Fern [eco-friendly sneakers], we knew we had to expand our Stride Forward collection for fall." states Naly Lee, Senior Design Director, Stride Rite. "We sought out eco-friendly materials to make the Cedar boot the perfect addition to the collection."

Available in little kids' sizes 3-6, key highlights of the Cedar include:

Eco-Conscious Materials: Each boot in the Stride Forward collection is thoughtfully crafted using eco-conscious materials such as recycled polyester, recycled rubber, and recycled twill lining.

Enhanced Comfort with SoftMotion™ : Approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, SoftMotion™ is designed to encourage natural movement and be the healthiest shoes for your baby's foot. With a flexible, slip resistant sole, memory foam footbed, easy on and off opening, the Cedar boot ensures that kids not only look stylish but also feel comfortable wearing them.

Planet-Friendly Packaging: Stride Rite's commitment to sustainability extends to the packaging as well–from FSC-certified sustainable sourcing to utilization of plant-based inks, elimination of toxic materials and limited factory waste–to reduce environmental impact.

Stride Rite first debuted the Stride Forward collection in April 2022 on Earth Day with the launch of their Stride Rite 360 Aseel sneaker made from recycled water bottles. Since then, the collection has expanded to include two additional styles: the Fern and Sprout sneakers. Stride Forward is the brand's commitment to creating a better world for the next generation and their first steps.

"The styling and storytelling of our Stride Forward initiative and collection of shoes has resonated with our customers and we are excited that we are on a journey of taking small steps to make a bigger impact together," shares Lee.

The Cedar is now available online at www.striderite.com and in select independently owned Stride Rite retail stores.

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

SOURCE Stride Rite