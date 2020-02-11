Stride Rite Launches the Fit Zone by Stride Rite at Dillard's

The expansion of the Fit Zone by Stride Rite in Dillard's provides the opportunity for more consumers to experience Stride Rite's cutting-edge technology. Dillard's President, Alex Dillard stated, "We are pleased to join our long-time partner Stride Rite to launch the Fit Zone by Stride Rite. This is yet another way we are providing premium customer experiences at Dillard's – even for our youngest customers."

By uniting the innovative scanner with the Dillard's in-store experience, shoppers will feel an increased sense of trust in Dillard's and Stride Rite's expertise in children's footwear.

The Fit Zone by Stride Rite is now available at the following Dillard's locations:

Orlando, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL

Metairie, LA

Charlotte, NC

Kenwood, OH

Oklahoma City, OK

Knoxville, TN

El Paso, TX

McAllen, TX

Midland, TX

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

About Dillard's

Dillard's was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas. Today, Dillard's, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers with annual sales exceeding $6.3 billion. The Company focuses on delivering style, service and value to its shoppers by offering compelling apparel, beauty and home selections complemented by exceptional customer care. Dillard's stores offer a broad selection of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The Company operates 259 Dillard's locations and 30 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at www.dillards.com .

SOURCE Stride Rite

Related Links

http://www.striderite.com

