Stride Rite Pioneers "Contactless Fit" with the Fit Zone

The expansion of the Fit Zone across North America provides the opportunity for more customers to feel safe with a contactless fit experience, while also benefiting from Stride Rite's innovative fit technology. In addition to the contactless fit, scanners are sanitized after each use and hand sanitizer is provided before each scan. Social distance markers guide a safe space from others, and masks are always expected.

Dillard's, which installed The Fit Zone by Stride Rite in ten (10) of its top doors earlier this year, has committed to doubling the number of scanners by October. Scheels grew its Fit Zone fleet by 400%, with installations throughout the Midwest. Stride Rite independent retailers have embraced the technology with Fit Zone installations in Stride Rite stores in Vincennes & Terra Haute, IN, Bethel Park, PA, Albany, NY, Michelson's Shoes in Lexington, MA, and three locations in Canada.

Marketing Director, Meg Forno, comments "Stride Rite is built on trust and community. The Fit Zone by Stride Rite is a way for us to give our Stride Rite family what they need during these challenging times: a safe and comfortable experience to find the best fitting shoes."

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

