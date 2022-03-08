Stride Rite Returns as Sponsor of Runway of Dreams

"As we continue to expand our footprint in the adaptive space, it was only natural that we join in on Runway of Dreams' conversation surrounding inclusion in the fashion industry," says Meg Forno, Director of Marketing. "We [Stride Rite] want kids to focus on just being kids and we know fashion is a part of their self-expression."

Since launching Project Fits Rite in 2020 with their first fully adaptable sneaker, Stride Rite has continued to incorporate adaptable features, such as adjustable straps, longer laces and wider widths, amongst different silhouettes that will be worn by models at the fashion show.

For a chance to see Stride Rite shoes in motion, Runway of Dreams will broadcast the runway show hosted by Jamie Chung on March 15th at 7pm EST on their YouTube channel .

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite

SOURCE Stride Rite