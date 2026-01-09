Stride Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Stride, Inc. - LRN

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 12, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Stride, Inc. ("Stride" or the "Company") (NYSE: LRN), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Get Help

Stride investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-lrn-4 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Stride and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 14, 2025, it was reported that the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education had filed a complaint against the Company, alleging fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct, including inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students" on rolls to secure state funding per student and ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees. On this news, the price of Stride's shares fell $18.60 per share, or 11.7%, to close at $139.76 per share on September 15, 2025.

Then, on October 28, 2025, the Company disclosed that "poor customer experience" had resulted in "higher withdrawal rates," "lower conversion rates," and had driven students away, and that the Company estimated the impact caused approximately 10,000-15,000 fewer enrollments and that, because of this, its outlook is "muted" compared to prior years. On this news, the price of Stride's shares fell $83.48 per share, or more than 54%, to close at $70.05 per share on October 29, 2025.

The case is MacMahon v. Stride, Inc., et al., Case No. 25-cv-02019.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

SOURCE ClaimsFiler