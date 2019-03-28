StrideBio and Takeda Sign Collaboration and License Agreement to Advance Novel Gene Therapies for Neurological Diseases

DURHAM, N.C., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StrideBio, Inc, a leading developer of novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) based gene therapies, today announced the signing of a collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) to develop in vivo AAV based therapies for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA) and two additional undisclosed targets. These programs aim to utilize novel AAV capsids developed by StrideBio to improve potency, evade neutralizing antibodies and enhance specific tropism to tissues including the central nervous system.

"We are very excited to partner with Takeda given their expertise and commitment to developing treatments for patients with neurological diseases," stated Sapan Shah, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer, StrideBio, Inc. "We look forward to working together to bring transformative and novel AAV-based gene therapies to patients, while continuing to validate and expand StrideBio's platform, manufacturing capabilities and pipeline."

"StrideBio's expertise and unique gene therapy technology holds great potential for significantly advancing the field of neurological disease research," said Emiliangelo Ratti, Head, Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. "Our collaboration is a natural extension of Takeda's neuroscience research and development strategy, including modality diversification, identifying targets with a high degree of association with disease, and a focus on developing innovative medicines for neurologic diseases that have a high unmet medical need."

Terms of Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, StrideBio will be responsible for AAV capsid development, non-clinical development and manufacturing of preclinical candidates to be selected for advancement into clinical studies. Takeda will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization of selected candidates arising from the collaboration. A total of three targets are specified under the collaboration, with the initial target being Friedreich's Ataxia. StrideBio is eligible to receive approximately $30 million in upfront and near term pre-clinical milestones, as well as an additional $680 million in future development and commercial milestones from Takeda. StrideBio will also receive royalties on worldwide net sales of any commercial products developed through the collaboration. Further financial terms were not disclosed.

In 2018, Takeda Ventures, Inc. (TVI), the corporate venture capital group of Takeda, participated in an oversubscribed Series A Financing round led by Hatteras Venture Partners, and including UCB Ventures and Alexandria Real Estate Equities. The purpose of the financing is to support StrideBio in the development of their novel AAV technology.

About StrideBio, Inc.

StrideBio, Inc is a gene therapy company focused on creating and developing novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) therapies for rare diseases. Our STRucture Inspired DEsign approach holds the potential to generate unique AAV capsids with improved characteristics including potency, tissue tropism, and ability to evade pre-existing antibodies. This powerful new approach has broad application, enabling gene addition, gene silencing and gene editing modalities for a wide range of diseases, including rare genetic diseases. StrideBio is headquartered in Durham, NC. Current investors include Hatteras Venture Partners, Takeda Ventures, UCB Ventures and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. For more information, please visit www.stridebio.com.

