StrideBio Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of William Monteith as Chief Operating Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StrideBio, Inc, a leading developer of novel engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies, today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Monteith as Chief Operating Officer. In this key position, Mr. Monteith will play a lead role in expanding the scale and breadth of StrideBio's operations, including manufacturing, quality controls and facilities management, as the company advances a robust portfolio of partnered and independent gene therapy programs towards clinical development and ultimate commercialization. In addition, he will work closely with StrideBio's current leadership team to continue to build a world-class organization and culture as the company undergoes a period of rapid growth in support of its mission to bring novel gene therapies to patients that overcome limitations of first-generation approaches.

Mr. Monteith brings nearly 40 years of experience to StrideBio, having overseen clinical development and commercial scale manufacturing, quality, supply chain and facility operations spanning small molecules, biologics and cell & gene therapies. Mr. Monteith joins StrideBio from Cellectis, where he served as Executive Vice President of Technical Operations. Prior roles have included Chief Operating Officer of Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapy Solutions, Executive Vice President Technical Operations at Dendreon, as well as site operations and quality positions with Sandoz, Shire, and Wyeth.

"We are very excited to have Bill join the StrideBio leadership team as Chief Operating Officer at such an important time given our trajectory," stated Sapan Shah, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, StrideBio, Inc. "Bill's significant experience building and expanding infrastructure for leading life science companies as they advance through the clinical development and commercial stage, with an emphasis on cGMP production and quality, matches perfectly with StrideBio's focus. I am confident Bill will be a fantastic addition as we continue to build an exceptional and capable organization that is advancing a robust pipeline of innovative gene therapies to patients with rare diseases and beyond."

"This is an incredible time for StrideBio as we transition novel engineered AAV vectors discovered through our innovative structure inspired platform into gene therapy products that can ultimately benefit patients," noted Mr. Monteith. "I am inspired by our team and the significant progress made to date, which already includes in-house production capability at 1000L scale. I look forward to applying my years of experience to help StrideBio continue to build an exceptional organization with world-class manufacturing, quality and facilities infrastructure that can support our clinical development and commercial goals."

StrideBio, Inc is a gene therapy company focused on creating and developing novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) therapies for rare diseases and beyond. We leverage our proprietary structure-inspired adeno-associated virus AAV vector engineering platform (STRIVE™) to create unique and differentiated vectors that improve upon naturally occurring AAV serotypes to overcome current limitations of first-generation gene therapies. Combined with our genetic construct design expertise and in-house manufacturing capabilities, StrideBio is positioned to generate best-in-class genetic medicines that allow more patients to benefit with maximum efficiency, leading to improved treatment outcomes. StrideBio is based in a state-of-the-art 24,000-square-foot facility in Research Triangle Park, N.C., which houses our offices, research labs and in-house AAV manufacturing facilities. Current investors include Hatteras Venture Partners, Takeda Ventures, UCB Ventures and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. For more information, please visit www.stridebio.com.

