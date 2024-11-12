StrideMD Achieves 1.5 Million Clinical Actions and Initiates a National Campaign for Diabetes Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StrideMD, a leader in healthcare solutions, is making diabetes management more accessible and effective with its innovative vertically integrated Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) services. As part of National Diabetes Month and in conjunction with National Diabetes Education Week, StrideMD is raising awareness about diabetes. The campaign emphasizes the importance of continuous monitoring and education to improve patient outcomes.

StrideMD's Proven Impact Through Patient Engagement

Since Glutality's inception, we have been fortunate to achieve over 1.5 million clinical interactions with patients to better help manage their diabetes. This showcases our dedication to advancing care through proactive and personalized remote monitoring. From critical interventions to comprehensive reviews, our work highlights our commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their health and achieve better outcomes.

"At StrideMD, our mission is to empower individuals with diabetes to take control of their health through innovative technology and personalized care. During National Diabetes Month, we are reminded of the importance of our work and our commitment to improving the lives of those we serve," states Chief Executive Officer Spencer Weiss. Chief Commercial Officer Scott Hozebin underscores this sentiment, adding, "Education and continuous monitoring are crucial in the effective management of diabetes. Our RPM services provide patients with the tools and support they need to stay on top of their condition and achieve better health outcomes."

This milestone speaks volumes about the value StrideMD brings to the diabetes community, reaffirming our mission to deliver superior care and unwavering support.

Campaign Highlights RPM for Diabetes Care

In conjunction with National Diabetes Month, StrideMD has launched a new campaign called "Do You Know" to inform and empower individuals with diabetes about the benefits of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) in managing their health. The campaign emphasizes the power of continuous monitoring to improve outcomes, reduce complications, and provide ongoing support that makes a meaningful difference in daily diabetes management. With over 75,058 physician consultations and 112,588 care management sessions conducted, StrideMD has demonstrated the significant impact of RPM on patient care. By highlighting these achievements, StrideMD aims to inspire individuals to consider RPM as a proactive step in managing diabetes for a healthier future.

Diabetes Facts and StrideMD's Role in Effective Management

With over 37 million Americans affected by diabetes, including 1.4 million new diagnoses each year, the need for accessible, continuous care has never been more critical. StrideMD's RPM services have proven their value with over 1,016,705 comprehensive reviews and 15,694 critical interventions, ensuring that patients receive the support needed to stay healthy. Our approach includes:

Early Detection : Constant monitoring allows for early intervention, demonstrated by 17,058 urgent critical escalations , reducing the risk of severe complications.

: Constant monitoring allows for early intervention, demonstrated by , reducing the risk of severe complications. Personalized Care : Each patient's health data is closely monitored, resulting in tailored recommendations and support through 112,588 care management sessions .

: Each patient's health data is closely monitored, resulting in tailored recommendations and support through . Convenience : Remote monitoring reduces the need for frequent doctor visits, highlighted by 75,058 physician consultations , making diabetes management more accessible from the comfort of home.

: Remote monitoring reduces the need for frequent doctor visits, highlighted by , making diabetes management more accessible from the comfort of home. Better Outcomes: Research, along with our extensive patient engagement, shows that RPM can lead to improved glycemic control, fewer hospitalizations, and overall better health outcomes.

Join Us in Raising Awareness

As we observe National Diabetes Month, StrideMD invites everyone to learn more about the importance of diabetes education, monitoring, and care. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of millions living with diabetes.

For more information about StrideMD's services, visit www.stridemd.com or call us at (888) 836-3241. Check out our video for Diabetes Awareness Month by clicking on this link https://youtu.be/rQirUO6P7vI.

About StrideMD

StrideMD is a leading provider of diabetes care solutions, specializing in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology. Our mission is to enhance the health and well-being of individuals living with diabetes through innovative and personalized care. With a focus on continuous improvement and patient-centered services, StrideMD is committed to making diabetes management more effective and accessible.

Contact

DaChé Williams

SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE StrideMD