Strider & PayPal Support Growth in US $177B Equestrian Market

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRIDER, the leader of digital entries and payment processing for the equestrian industry, recently announced a collaboration with Hitching Post Farm, a top North American show venue, to streamline revenue collection and boost the competitor experience through the venue's integration of the Strider entry platform. This collaboration underscores the expanding market adoption of STRIDER's innovative digital services across all levels of the US $177B horse market.[1]

"We are pleased to join forces with Hitching Post Farm to support their diverse activities in show jumping, dressage, and eventing, along with entries and payments to their prestigious competitions recognized by the United States Equestrian Federation. This collaboration highlights the growing market capture of our Strider platform, fueled by our cutting-edge StriderPay payment processing service," said Tara Swersie, STRIDER CEO.

Developed in collaboration with a leading global payments provider, PayPal, StriderPay is specifically tailored to streamline high-volume consumer-to-business payments through popular methods such as Venmo, credit/debit cards, and PayPal, with minimal out-of pocket cost to the business. Since its integration into the Strider platform last fall, StriderPay has been successfully implemented by equestrian businesses of all sizes, from backyard show venues to internationally renowned training facilities popular with Olympic athletes.

Brittanie Webster, Director of Customer Success Management at PayPal, stated, "At PayPal, we're excited to collaborate with Strider to introduce innovative payment solutions to the equestrian community. Our integration aims to simplify the entry process for riders and enhance revenue collection for venues, ultimately improving the overall experience for all involved."

As the equestrian community gears up for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, the increasing popularity of equestrian sports highlights STRIDER's pivotal role in the industry. Hitching Post Farm adds to STRIDER's noteworthy user base of over 1.2 million enthusiasts and industry professionals across both English and Western disciplines within the vast US horse market. With its expanding reach across North America and its innovative technology powered by global payments provider PayPal, STRIDER continues to solidify its position as a leading force driving growth in the equestrian market.

