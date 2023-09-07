Strider Bikes Hits 4 Million Bikes Sold Milestone

The balance bike leader celebrates helping over 10 million kids learn how to ride a bike

RAPID CITY, S.D., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Bikes , the leader in kids balance bikes, announced today that the company has sold over 4 million bikes - solidifying its position as the leader in the kids balance bike industry.

One of the first pioneers in the balance bike space, Strider Bikes has been leading industry innovation since 2007– building lightweight, efficient, all-terrain bikes that develop two-wheeled balance, coordination, and confidence in children. Thanks to Strider's groundbreaking 2-in-1 Rocking Bike , kids as young as 6 months old across the globe are learning how to ride a bike before they're even out of diapers. Research has found that learning with a balance bike helps kids transition to pedal bikes an average of 2 years earlier than those who use training wheels.

"Our dedication to innovation and excellence has allowed us to lower the age at which kids learn to ride a bicycle and has transformed the way kids approach their two-wheeled journey," said Ryan McFarland, Founder and CEO, Strider Bikes. "With this milestone, we're not only marking a significant sales milestone, but celebrating the millions of kids we've helped learn to ride."

What makes this milestone even more special is the impact it has had beyond just the number of bikes sold. It is estimated that at least 10 million kids have learned to ride on Strider bikes through hand-me-down bikes, second-hand bikes, and Strider's social impact programs. Additionally, Strider Bikes proudly contributes 1 percent of every bike sold to the Strider Rider Fund, which has helped create opportunities for young riders globally. Over $2 million has been donated to date.

The annual Strider Cup will be taking place in Bentonville, AR on September 23, 2023 and Strider Bikes will be present at Toy Fair in New York, NY from September 30 to October 3, 2023. For more information about Strider Bikes, visit www.StriderBikes.com .

About Strider Sports International, Inc:

Founded by Ryan McFarland in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Strider's bikes have been recognized as the best balance bikes on the market by publications such as The New York Times, Parents, and Today's Parent. Beyond the bikes, the company has inspired and nurtured a thriving community and significantly contributes to social impact programs.

