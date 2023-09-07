Strider Bikes Hits 4 Million Bikes Sold Milestone

News provided by

Strider Bikes

07 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

The balance bike leader celebrates helping over 10 million kids learn how to ride a bike

RAPID CITY, S.D., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Bikes, the leader in kids balance bikes, announced today that the company has sold over 4 million bikes - solidifying its position as the leader in the kids balance bike industry. 

One of the first pioneers in the balance bike space, Strider Bikes has been leading industry innovation since 2007– building lightweight, efficient, all-terrain bikes that develop two-wheeled balance, coordination, and confidence in children. Thanks to Strider's groundbreaking 2-in-1 Rocking Bike, kids as young as 6 months old across the globe are learning how to ride a bike before they're even out of diapers. Research has found that learning with a balance bike helps kids transition to pedal bikes an average of 2 years earlier than those who use training wheels.

"Our dedication to innovation and excellence has allowed us to lower the age at which kids learn to ride a bicycle and has transformed the way kids approach their two-wheeled journey," said Ryan McFarland, Founder and CEO, Strider Bikes. "With this milestone, we're not only marking a significant sales milestone, but celebrating the millions of kids we've helped learn to ride."

What makes this milestone even more special is the impact it has had beyond just the number of bikes sold. It is estimated that at least 10 million kids have learned to ride on Strider bikes through hand-me-down bikes, second-hand bikes, and Strider's social impact programs. Additionally, Strider Bikes proudly contributes 1 percent of every bike sold to the Strider Rider Fund, which has helped create opportunities for young riders globally. Over $2 million has been donated to date.

The annual Strider Cup will be taking place in Bentonville, AR on September 23, 2023 and Strider Bikes will be present at Toy Fair in New York, NY from September 30 to October 3, 2023. For more information about Strider Bikes, visit www.StriderBikes.com

About Strider Sports International, Inc:
Founded by Ryan McFarland in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Strider's bikes have been recognized as the best balance bikes on the market by publications such as The New York Times, Parents, and Today's Parent. Beyond the bikes, the company has inspired and nurtured a thriving community and significantly contributes to social impact programs.

Press contact:
Victoria Borisch
+420 703 124 835
364929@email4pr.com

SOURCE Strider Bikes

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.