Strider Bikes Receives STEAM Toy Accreditation

The Toy Association Offers the Accreditation in Partnership with Dr. Gummer's Good Play Guide

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strider 12 Sport and 14x Convertible bike with pedal kit have received the Toy Association's STEAM Toy Accreditation Seal of Approval.

To receive this accreditation, a toy must meet the criteria in three areas of Toy Association's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) assessment framework (Gummer & Taylor, 2020):

Characteristics of a 'good toy'

Prime STEAM attributes

Specific STEM categories

Strider's online resources – which can be accessed with a bike purchase – provide support to parents with respect to the developmental progression for transitioning from a balance bike to a pedal bike. The progression from balancing to pedaling serves as a self-paced learning journey for children.

12 Sport: The Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike helps children develop gross motor skills, problem solving, sensory processing and movement sense.

While riding, children learn to manipulate wheels and a steering mechanism, and discover how to utilize skills necessary for bike riding (problem solving, balance, coordination, etc.). These skills are foundational for participation in various other vocational and leisure activities.

Children also develop cause-and-effect learning and problem-solving skills on the Strider Bike by learning how to manipulate their bodies to maneuver the bike and problem solve to correct for unintended results (ex: losing balance, falling, incorrect steering). As riders' confidence grows, children (with adult supervision) also learn to take the bikes across various terrains and environments, enhancing their sensory processing. With respect to gross motor skill development, this bike encourages step-by-step learning through the natural progression of difficulty. As confidence and skill grow, riders progress from walking the bike to sitting on the seat while walking, followed by finally sitting on the seat and striding.

14x Convertible Bike with pedal kit:

The Strider 14x helps kids develop gross motor skills, sensory processing, movement sense, feedback processing, and problem solving.

The Strider 14x Classic balance bike fosters a connection between active play and practical skills. Children stride, balance and ultimately pedal, enhancing their motor skills and physical coordination. Doing so in a variety of settings raises environmental and safety awareness, in addition to physical skill development.

The Strider 14x Classic also fosters creative expression through imaginative play. They learn how to create their own games and challenges by riding on various terrains, on ramps, and more. The transition from balance to pedal mode helps children learn trial-and-error and cause-effect processing, which supports logical thinking. As children learn to master riding the bike, they learn free exploration as they can use it on various terrains, thereby adapting their play to different scenarios.

